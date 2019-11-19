 
Knife wielding patient chases two paramedics in Kortrijk
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 19 November, 2019
Latest News:
Airlines will now see penalties for excessive noise...
Undercover cop busts drug trafficking gang, 15 members...
First low-cost KLM subsidiary flights to come to...
De Lijn scraps electric bus project after Ghent...
Man tried to stage wife’s suicide after attempting...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 19 November 2019
    Airlines will now see penalties for excessive noise in Wallonia
    Undercover cop busts drug trafficking gang, 15 members sentenced to total 64.5 years in prison
    First low-cost KLM subsidiary flights to come to Brussels in summer 2020
    De Lijn scraps electric bus project after Ghent denies permission for charging stations
    Man tried to stage wife’s suicide after attempting to kill her, sentenced to ten years in prison
    EasyJet eyes package deal space left by Thomas Cook bankruptcy
    Girl (10) hits boy (5) with car while getting driving lessons from her grandfather
    Brussels city moves unanimously to act against racism
    Another ULB student warns of kidnapping attempt by fake taxi service
    Knife wielding patient chases two paramedics in Kortrijk
    Woman (40) from Ixelles missing since Thursday
    Another Brussels municipality approves immediate ban on laughing gas
    Cycling: Belgium awarded eight slots at Tokyo Olympics
    Berlin commits €1.1 billion to cover lacking mobile phone coverage
    ‘Living’ ashtray created by Brussels citizen breaks down cigarette butts in only two months
    Law Courts of Brussels plagued by mice
    Manneken Pis wears new costume for Convention on the Rights of the Child’s 30th anniversary
    Suspect of double rape at party arrested in Brussels
    Royal informer Magnette ‘optimistic’ about creating Federal government, King prolongs his task
    U.S. Ambassador calls on Europe to keep up sanctions on DRC personalities
    View more

    Knife wielding patient chases two paramedics in Kortrijk

    Tuesday, 19 November 2019
    The two paramedics arrived at the scene in an ambulance in response to a call for assistance. Credit: Belga

    A knife-wielding patient threatened and chased two paramedics on Monday evening in Kortrijk.

    Responding to a call for assistance, the two paramedics arrived in an ambulance to take the patient to a nearby hospital.

    Soon after their arrival, however, the male patient started to behave aggressively and brought out a knife from his kitchen.

    The man threatened the two paramedics with the knife and proceeded to chase them to a nearby motorway. However, the paramedics quickly responded to the situation and alerted the police via radio.

    “Very quickly the paramedics were able to launch an emergency call. A few minutes later the police arrived at the scene. Fortunately, the ambulance officers were not injured, but they are very shaken,” the Kortrijk fire department explained in a Facebook post.

    The two paramedics did not complete the rest of their shift.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job