Knife wielding patient chases two paramedics in Kortrijk

A knife-wielding patient threatened and chased two paramedics on Monday evening in Kortrijk.

Responding to a call for assistance, the two paramedics arrived in an ambulance to take the patient to a nearby hospital.

Soon after their arrival, however, the male patient started to behave aggressively and brought out a knife from his kitchen.

The man threatened the two paramedics with the knife and proceeded to chase them to a nearby motorway. However, the paramedics quickly responded to the situation and alerted the police via radio.

“Very quickly the paramedics were able to launch an emergency call. A few minutes later the police arrived at the scene. Fortunately, the ambulance officers were not injured, but they are very shaken,” the Kortrijk fire department explained in a Facebook post.

The two paramedics did not complete the rest of their shift.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times