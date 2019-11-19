 
Entire neighbourhood to be re-named after women in East Flanders municipality
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 19 November, 2019
Latest News:
Non-profit calls for sustainable management of homelessness in...
As many transgender men as women changed their...
Risk of slippery roads east Belgium, Yellow alert...
Half of women in Brussels suffer from psychological...
Climate NGOs will attempt a human chain around...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 19 November 2019
    Non-profit calls for sustainable management of homelessness in winter
    As many transgender men as women changed their sex on their birth certificate in Belgium in 2019
    Risk of slippery roads east Belgium, Yellow alert issued
    Half of women in Brussels suffer from psychological violence
    Climate NGOs will attempt a human chain around Brussels
    Brussels Mobility announces drop-off zones for shared scooters and bikes
    Belgium sees a rise in drunk drivers on the roads
    Skeyes management calls for clear rules on a minimum service in the event of strikes
    Entire neighbourhood to be re-named after women in East Flanders municipality
    Angèle (and the Red Devils) leave police worried over traffic chaos from 5:00 PM on Tuesday
    Queen Mathilde celebrates Reading Week with children at Berchem Library
    Man who slapped train attendant faces 8 months in prison
    Fire in derelict building kills woman, Schaerbeek housing association pleads not guilty
    Building a house in Flanders? Expect 5% to 10% more cost
    Airlines will now see penalties for excessive noise in Wallonia
    Undercover cop busts drug trafficking gang, 15 members sentenced to total 64.5 years in prison
    First low-cost KLM subsidiary flights to come to Brussels in summer 2020
    De Lijn scraps electric bus project in Ghent due to problems with charging stations
    Man tried to stage wife’s suicide after attempting to kill her, sentenced to ten years in prison
    EasyJet eyes package deal space left by Thomas Cook bankruptcy
    View more

    Entire neighbourhood to be re-named after women in East Flanders municipality

    Tuesday, 19 November 2019
    All streets coloured red are named after women. Credit: Facebook/Meer Vrouw Op Straat

    The municipality of Zelzate in the East Flanders province wants to re-name all the streets in one neighbourhood of the municipality with only women’s names.

    Flemish television and radio personality Sofie Lemaire launched an appeal in October to introduce more streets named after women in Flanders. Of all the streets in Flanders named after people, the ratio of men to women is 85-15, according to Lemaire, reports De Zondag.

    In her promo video, Lemaire coloured all the streets named after women in certain cities in red to show how few there are. On a map of Brussels (pictured), only very few streets are named after women.

    The municipality of Zelzate has answered her appeal by saying it wants to create an entire ‘women district’. “We are aware of her appeal and have talked about it with our culture council, which advises us in these things,” said Brent Meuleman, the mayor of Zelzate, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    “We think it would be a good idea to turn the new neighbourhood near the Verbroederingslaan into an entire women’s district. Zelzate definitely has more than enough deserving women to provide enough names,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job