 
Most Belgians expect to stop working before 65
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 November, 2019
Latest News:
Two tourists fished out of water at one...
Most Belgians expect to stop working before 65...
Brussels cinema facades plastered with posters protesting Polanski’s...
24-hour strike called in Belgian AB InBev breweries...
Youth activists stage ‘die-in’ at European Commission...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 20 November 2019
    Two tourists fished out of water at one of Bruges’ most famous canals
    Most Belgians expect to stop working before 65
    Brussels cinema facades plastered with posters protesting Polanski’s new movie
    24-hour strike called in Belgian AB InBev breweries
    Youth activists stage ‘die-in’ at European Commission
    Belgian MEP Kris Peeters put under police surveillance
    Leader of Brussels cannabis plantation faces four years in prison
    Child Focus campaign reenacting rape of 8-year old girl draws criticism from victims association
    EU on Universal Children´s Day: For every child, every right
    Sports car speeding at 250km/hour on E40 caught by police
    EasyJet will offset the carbon emissions from all its flights
    Non-profit calls for sustainable management of homelessness in winter
    As many transgender men as women changed their sex on their birth certificate in Belgium in 2019
    Risk of slippery roads east Belgium, Yellow alert issued
    Half of women in Brussels suffer from psychological violence
    Climate NGOs will attempt a human chain around Brussels
    Brussels Mobility announces drop-off zones for shared scooters and bikes
    Belgium sees a rise in drunk drivers on the roads
    Skeyes management calls for clear rules on a minimum service in the event of strikes
    Entire neighbourhood to be re-named after women in East Flanders municipality
    View more

    Most Belgians expect to stop working before 65

    Wednesday, 20 November 2019
    © Belga

    Sixty-three per cent of Belgian workers say they cannot work until their statutory pension age, it emerged from the two-yearly employability barometer published on Wednesday by the human resources company Securex.

    For the fourth time since 2013, Securex is measuring through its employability barometer the age until which the Belgian worker thinks in terms of “able to”, “want to” and “have to” work.

    “What is amazing is that in spite of the authorities’ and employers’ efforts, the figures remain more or less the same,” the services provider RH noted.

    Seven workers out of 10 (72%) think they have to work at least until they are 65, the current legal pensionable age. More than a quarter (27%) think they have to work until the age of 65 and 31% until the age of 67, which is the statutory pension age from 2030. Six per cent think they must work until the age of 70.

    But a majority of Belgian workers (63%) think they will not “be able to” work until the age of 65. Nearly one in three workers (31%) even say they are only able to work until the age of 60. Barely one Belgian worker in five (20%) thinks they can work until their legal pensionable age (65) and 17% considers they can still work on after they are 65.

    “A fact still more remarkable is that the Belgian worker does not want to work until he is 65 at all, and certainly not beyond that,” Securex continued. Questioned about the age until which they want to work, nearly three out of four workers (74%) give a reply that is below the legal pensionable age. 16% want to work until they are 65 and barely one worker in ten is inclined to work beyond that.

    For Securex, “it serves absolutely nothing making people work for longer.” But workers who like their job or find it meaningful logically want to work and can do so for longer. “You get this result by giving them autonomy, by stimulating solidarity with colleagues and by ensuring they are able to apply their skills,” the human resources company advised.

    The main obstacles to working for longer are “the mental workload” (stress, work rates, intensity of the work), “the working conditions’ emotional effects” (environment, colleagues, clients, situations that are difficult to manage and abuse) followed by “the physical circumstances” (for example, noise, light and temperature). The physical workload only manages fourth place.

    The survey was carried out on the basis of a sample of 1,502 respondents.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job