Belgian MEP Kris Peeters put under police surveillance

Peeters has confirmed the information but does not want to comment further on it. Credit: Belga/The Brussels Times

Member of the European Parliament Kris Peeters, who was the former Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium, was put under police surveillance.

Peeters has confirmed the information but does not want to comment further on it, report several Belgian media on Wednesday.

According to several sources, Peeters received death threats last week, but the federal prosecutor’s office does not want to confirm the information, according to Belga.

In 2018, Peeters moved to the city of Antwerp for the municipal elections of Ruisbroek, a district of the merged municipalities of Puurs-Sint-Amands in Antwerp.

He challenged Bart De Wever (N-VA) to become the mayor of Antwerp, a position De Wever has held since the 2012 municipal election. As De Wever’s position as mayor of Antwerp is so cemented in the minds of Flemish people, the fact that Peeters challenged him was talked about extensively in the media.

However, Peeters centrist CD&V party only got 6.8% of the votes, with De Wever’s Flemish nationalist N-VA party winning with 35,3% of votes. Yet, Peeters personal result, almost 11,000 preferential votes went to him personally, was not bad.

In October 2019, Peeters moved back to Puurs, another municipality in the Antwerp province, citing family reasons.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times