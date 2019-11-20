Electric De Lijn buses in Bruges not driving because charging stations do not work

The De Lijn's electric buses were bought four years ago, but have been out of service for two years. Credit: Belga

Three electric buses from De Lijn in Bruges have been out of service for two years, because the charging point on the depot at the station is not working.

The De Lijn’s electric buses were bought four years ago, but have been out of service for two years. “Immediately, there were problems with the buses. First, they could only drive for seven kilometres. Then suddenly, two years ago, everything came to a standstill. De Lijn buys electric buses, launches them with a lot of fuss, and only then sees that their charging point is not working,” said Annick Lambrecht, a member of the Flemish Parliament, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

“And now, the three buses, which were a very large investment, are going to waste,” she added.

In the Flemish Parliament, a debate on electric buses and mobility in Ghent was held on Wednesday afternoon, as it was announced on Tuesday that the electric buses in the city would be scrapped because there would be no charging points, reports VRT NWS.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times