 
Threat against Kris Peeters: 31-year-old suspect under investigation
Wednesday, 20 November, 2019
    Threat against Kris Peeters: 31-year-old suspect under investigation

    © Belga

    The justice authorities in Leuven are investigating a 31-year-old man suspected of issuing threats against European parliamentarian and former minister Kris Peeters (CD&V), the Office of the Public Prosecutor (OPP) in Leuven said on Wednesday.

    The European parliamentarian is now under protective surveillance by the police following the threats, which he reportedly received last week, the Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws reported on Wednesday.

    The Leuven OPP confirmed that the threats had been reported to it. A judicial investigation was opened and a 31-year-old man living in the area was identified. He was arrested last weekend and questioned by police before being brought before an investigating judge, who released him conditionally.

    Kris Peeters had been one of the main rivals of Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever (Nieuw Vlaamse Alliantie, N-VA) at the October 2018 municipal elections.

    He has been living in Puurs since early October.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

