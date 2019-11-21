 
Truck accident sparks heavy traffic delays on E19 in Brussels direction
Thursday, 21 November, 2019
    Truck accident sparks heavy traffic delays on E19 in Brussels direction

    Thursday, 21 November 2019
    Heavy traffic on the E19 on Thursday morning is the result of a truck accident. Credit: shilin wang/ Pixabay.

    There are heavy traffic delays on the E19 motorway in the direction of Brussels after an accident involving three trucks took place on Thursday morning.

    The truck accident took place on the E19 (A7) in Saint-Denis, in the direction of Brussels, at around 6:00 AM.

    Two of the trucks were carrying cars.

    Only the left lane on the E19 (A7) was open to traffic at 7:00 AM.

    Traffic heading to Brussels from Genappe is moving very slowly, explains BX1.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

