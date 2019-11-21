Truck accident sparks heavy traffic delays on E19 in Brussels direction

There are heavy traffic delays on the E19 motorway in the direction of Brussels after an accident involving three trucks took place on Thursday morning.
The truck accident took place on the E19 (A7) in Saint-Denis, in the direction of Brussels, at around 6:00 AM.
Two of the trucks were carrying cars.
Only the left lane on the E19 (A7) was open to traffic at 7:00 AM.
#E19 (A7) Mons vers Bruxelles à St-Denis accident, voie de droite bloquée, voie centrale bloquée, 21-11-2019 07:01
— Touring Mobilis FR (@t_mobilis_fr) November 21, 2019
Traffic heading to Brussels from Genappe is moving very slowly, explains BX1.
Evie McCullough
The Brussels Times