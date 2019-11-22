 
Belgium: a playground for Rwandan spies?
Friday, 22 November, 2019
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Belgium: a playground for Rwandan spies?

    Friday, 22 November 2019
    Credit: wikipedia

    With rumours of hacking attempts, surveillance and intimidation, the Rwandan government has been accused of putting pressure on its opponents and some journalists established in Belgium, Le Soir and De Morgen reported on Friday.

    Belgian National security “confirms Rwandan intelligence services are actively engaged in Belgium attempting to weaken what is perceived as a political threat from the opposition” to Paul Kagame’s regime, the justice minister revealed officially last month.

    Peter Verlinden, a former VRT journalist, and his Rwandan wife Marie Bamutese have been used as an example of the victims of such practices. They report being threatened since 2015, following the publication of their book concerning the violence in eastern Congo.

    From “reliable sources”, Verlinden reports that a new diplomat at the Rwandan embassy in Belgium received “a mission and a budget” for a very precise purpose: conducting investigations into him and his wife. An investigation has been opened by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

    An investigation has also been launched into the suspicious deaths of two people from Bruges in South Africa in 2018.

    Thomas Ngeze (27) – the son of a Rwandan journalist sentenced for “complicity in Rwandan genocide” by the International Criminal Tribunal in Arusha – was found hanged in his hotel room in Johannesburg, a town where he had just encountered Rwandan diplomacy. After looking into this death, Ngeze’s friend Pieter-Jan Staelens (35) was also killed in a car fire in South Africa.

    Collaboration between the Belgian and South African courts is not always good, writes Le Soir.

    After accumulating evidence on the questionable practices of Kigali, Ecolo-Groen MP Samuel Cogolati has said that he intends to question Foreign Minister Didier Reynders (MR) shortly on the issue.

    The Brussels Times

