 
Belgian football player Hazard admits he was ‘too fat’ when he started with Real Madrid
Friday, 22 November, 2019
    Belgian football player Hazard admits he was ‘too fat’ when he started with Real Madrid

    Friday, 22 November 2019
    "It is true that I gained some weight between the seasons. I am not going to hide it," Hazard said in an interview. Credit: Belga

    Eden Hazard, the Belgian football player, has admitted that he was “too fat” after being heavily criticised when he started the season with Real Madrid after the summer.

    “It is true that I gained some weight between the seasons. I am not going to hide it,” Hazard said in an interview with French sports newspaper L’Equipe. “If I am on holiday, I am on holiday. I gained five kilograms. I am the type that gains weight easily, but also loses it quickly once I start watching it,” he added.

    “When I was 18, playing with Lille, I weighed 72 to 73 kg. After that, I became more muscular and weighed about 75 kg. This summer, it was 80 kg, but I lost the extra weight in about ten days’ time,” he said.

    However, the first few months at Spanish football club Real Madrid were difficult for the Belgian player, as he received a lot of criticism not only for his weight, but also for his performance not being up to par, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    “The first few months just were not good enough. I realised myself that I could do better. But I feel that my level is higher now. I claim balls, dribble, accelerate and try to make my teammates better. I don’t do everything right yet, but I do my best,” he said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

