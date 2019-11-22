 
Belgium’s national lottery dreams of privatisation
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 November, 2019
Latest News:
Europe’s first smart highways to be built in...
Brussels fire brigade warns for fake firemen collecting...
Belgium will be in the top 10 exporting...
An Ideological War in Ol’ Blighty...
Brussels activist on day 5 of hunger strike...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 22 November 2019
    Europe’s first smart highways to be built in Wallonia in three and a half years
    Brussels fire brigade warns for fake firemen collecting money door-to-door
    Belgium will be in the top 10 exporting countries of 2020
    An Ideological War in Ol’ Blighty
    Brussels activist on day 5 of hunger strike for climate
    Belgium’s national lottery dreams of privatisation
    Vegans demand removal of historical Flemish painting of dead animals from university dining room
    Belgium ‘must’ invest €35 billion in railways by 2031
    Brussels woman (24) wins world championship ju-jitsu in Abu Dhabi
    Belgium: a playground for Rwandan spies?
    Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted for fifth day in a row by ‘dissatisfaction action’
    Hydrogen: major players to tackle storage issues to help reach Belgian emmission goals
    Metal thieves stole group of bronze statues weighing 5 tonnes in Bruges
    Belgium’s Stromae joins Coldplay for rare live concert
    Brussels’ Manneken Pis celebrates his 400th birthday
    Belgian football player Hazard admits he was ‘too fat’ when he started with Real Madrid
    Ben Affleck to make film about the Congo under Leopold II
    Flemish musicians release Lés Miserables cover to protest government cutbacks in culture sector
    Historical painting in the City Hall of Leuven: A reminder of collective trauma
    9 Belgian IS women escaped Kurdish camps: this is who they are
    View more

    Belgium’s national lottery dreams of privatisation

    Friday, 22 November 2019
    Deciding on the National Lottery was called "interesting but not urgent" Credit: creative commons

    Privatising the National Lottery of Belgium would be a “beautiful opportunity for Belgian investors” at a time when savings account yield next to nothing, according to the company’s CEO.

    Speaking on Friday, Jannie Haek said that he would like to see his company partially quoted on the Stock Exchange, like its French counterpart, ‘la Française des Jeux’, reported L’Echo and De Tijd.

    However, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open Vld) has stressed that the decision was not in the hands of Haek, but the Belgian Government.

    “The CEO can wish it, but we, the Government, are the owners,” De Croo said as he arrived at Friday’s Council of Ministers meeting. “It’s for the owners to decide what they does with the company,” he stressed, referring the discussion on the public enterprise’s future to the next government. “I do not wish to prejudge the facts,” De Croo said. “A new government will soon be formed, I hope.”

    He explained further that “a caretaker government does what is necessary and urgent,” adding that “reflecting on the National Lottery is interesting but not urgent.”

    Union Outrage

    The remarks by Haek also irked the socialist union, ACOD/CGSP, which said it was outraged at hearing them through the press. “When la Française du Jeu announced that it was going to be quoted on the Stock Exchange, we presented the project at a workers’ committee meeting,” Kurt Sissau of the union’s Flemish wing, ACOD, said on Friday. “We were told then that this was not on the agenda at the National Lottery.”

    The union said it was opposed to such a privatisation and that it would study the possible consequences of such a move for the staff. In any event, it said, this was still just an idea and was currently not feasible without a full-fledged government.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job