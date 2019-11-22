Brussels activist on day 5 of hunger strike for climate

Friday marks the fifth day of the hunger strike, which will last until Sunday afternoon. Credit: Extinction Rebellion/Facebook

A Brussels climate activist from the Extinction Rebellion organisation takes part in a hunger strike for the climate in which about 300 activists worldwide take part.

On 18 November, about 300 climate activists from the protest movement Extinction Rebellion started a hunger strike, with people participating in Canada, Congo, Spain, Poland and the United Kingdom. “Worldwide, 820 million people suffer from hunger, but due to climate change, billions of people are at risk of famine,” the movement said in a statement.

“We have tried all kinds of other means of protest, with no real consequences,” said Brussels activist Lyllou, reports Bruzz. “This is a last resort to encourage people to do something for the climate,” she added.

Friday marks the fifth day of the hunger strike, which will last until Sunday afternoon.

“The aim is to make others aware of the urgent need to do something for the climate. I know I am not going to wake up the world with my hunger strike, and the oil companies are not going to suddenly switch to renewable energy,” Lyllou said. “But hopefully we will be able to accelerate this process in this way,” she added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times