 
Law for immediate arrest in the risk of re-offence gains draft approval
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 November, 2019
Latest News:
Law for immediate arrest in the risk of...
About 20% of priority letters arrive late...
Europe’s first smart highway will be built in...
Brussels fire brigade warns for fake firemen collecting...
Belgium will be in the top 10 exporting...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 22 November 2019
    Law for immediate arrest in the risk of re-offence gains draft approval
    About 20% of priority letters arrive late
    Europe’s first smart highway will be built in Wallonia
    Brussels fire brigade warns for fake firemen collecting money door-to-door
    Belgium will be in the top 10 exporting countries of 2020
    An Ideological War in Ol’ Blighty
    Brussels activist on day 5 of hunger strike for climate
    Belgium’s national lottery dreams of privatisation
    Vegans demand removal of historical Flemish painting of dead animals from university dining room
    Belgium ‘must’ invest €35 billion in railways by 2031
    Brussels woman (24) wins world championship ju-jitsu in Abu Dhabi
    Belgium: a playground for Rwandan spies?
    Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted for fifth day in a row by ‘dissatisfaction action’
    Hydrogen: major players to tackle storage issues to help reach Belgian emmission goals
    Metal thieves stole group of bronze statues weighing 5 tonnes in Bruges
    Belgium’s Stromae joins Coldplay for rare live concert
    Brussels’ Manneken Pis celebrates his 400th birthday
    Belgian football player Hazard admits he was ‘too fat’ when he started with Real Madrid
    Ben Affleck to make film about the Congo under Leopold II
    Flemish musicians release Lés Miserables cover to protest government cutbacks in culture sector
    View more

    Law for immediate arrest in the risk of re-offence gains draft approval

    Friday, 22 November 2019
    Judges can currently order the immediate arrest of convicts who are deemed a flight risk. Credit: Belga

    A draft law allowing judges to order the immediate arrest of a person found to be at risk of re-offending was approved on Thursday in a plenary session of Parliament.

    Until now, the immediate arrest of a person who is not in pre-trial detention when sentenced could only be ordered if there was a danger of that person absconding.

    The proposal of MP Sophie De Wit (Flemish nationalist party) was adopted unanimously, apart from the abstentions of the twelve deputies of the extreme-left party and of Khalil Aouasti (socialist party), and now contains the words “risk of re-offending” as the requisite condition for authorising an immediate arrest.

    The parliamentary initiative was motivated by the Julie Van Espen case. Van Espen was the Antwerp student murdered by a man with several sentences to his name. When the offence was committed, the murderer was at liberty while awaiting further court proceedings.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job