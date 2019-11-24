1 in 3 Belgians thinks climate change is not mankind’s fault

Two out of three Belgians say that the climate situation in Belgium is bad. Credit: Pexels

Two out of three Belgians say that the climate situation in Belgium is bad, but one in three do not think that mankind is at the root of that problem, according to a survey.

“About 66% of Belgians thinks that the climate situation in our country is ‘bad’ or ‘very bad’, and seven out of ten people are more worried about it than they were five years ago,” said Nico De Bie of EDF Luminus, which is part of the EDF international energy company that organised the survey in 30 countries, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

“11% of the 1,000 people that were questioned in Belgium thinks that climate change is not real. 25% says that it exists, but that mankind is not at the root of the problem,” he added.

When asked what the various possible consequences of the changing climate in Belgium could be, two out of three Belgians mainly indicated a changing weather pattern (more storms, heat waves). Just over 40% fears more soil, air and water pollution, and another 40% fears a rising sea level, reports Het Belang van Limburg.

About 75% said that it is the government’s job to do something about it. About 40% thinks that citizens should do something as well. Just over half of respondents said they already adapted their lifestyle, and 17% indicated they were planning on it.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times