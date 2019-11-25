Royal informer Paul Magnette’s extendeds term to 9 December

Magnette’s role is to obtain a consensus on various issues, such as increasing the employment rate, social cohesion, the fight against poverty, justice and security, the climate transition and immigration. Credit: © Belga

Paul Magnette’s term as Royal Informateur has been extended to 9 December, when he is to submit a new report to the King, the Royal Palace announced on Monday following a meeting between the Head of State and the Informateur.

King Philippe first designated the Parti Socialiste (PS) President on 5 November to lead a new information round with a view to forming a federal government, following the failure of pre-formateurs Rudy Demotte (PS) and Geert Bourgeois (Nieuw Vlaamse Alliantie, N-VA).

The preceding informateurs, Didier Reynders of the Mouvement Reformateur (MR) and Johan Vande Lanotte of Socialistische Partij Anders (sp.a) had reduced their discussions to six parties – the socialists, liberals, N-VA and Flemish Christian Democrats of the CD&V.

On taking up his post in early November, Magnette broadened the list of parties consulted to include DéFI and the Centre démocrate humaniste (cdH).

Magnette’s role as informateur is not to try to put together a coalition but to obtain a consensus on various issues, such as increasing the employment rate, social cohesion, the fight against poverty, justice and security, the climate transition and immigration.

The organisation of the State and budget matters are examined transversally during the discussions.

Last week the King had extended Mr. Magnette’s mandate for a first time. He has now given him an additional two weeks.

Meanwhile, the French-speaking Liberals and the Flemish Christian Democrats are scheduled to designate their new presidents during this period.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times