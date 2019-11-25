 
CdH proposes to regulate scooter transport in Wallonia
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 25 November, 2019
Latest News:
CdH proposes to regulate scooter transport in Wallonia...
Michelin starred chefs cook for €3 in Ghent...
Royal informer Paul Magnette’s extendeds term to 9...
One of four Europeans believes in anti-Semitic prejudices...
University of Antwerp campuses closed following message about...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 25 November 2019
    CdH proposes to regulate scooter transport in Wallonia
    Michelin starred chefs cook for €3 in Ghent restaurants on Monday
    Royal informer Paul Magnette’s extendeds term to 9 December
    One of four Europeans believes in anti-Semitic prejudices
    University of Antwerp campuses closed following message about attack by armed man
    Paul McCartney to headline 2020 TW Classic festival in Belgium
    In photos: why are Belgian statues holding frites?
    Calls to end systematic strip searches in Belgian prisons
    Fake Facebook account posing as Brussels welfare centre attempts to scam users by offering €18,000
    Garbage in Brussels will be collected ‘as normal’ from Tuesday
    Greenhouse gases surged by higher amounts in 2018 ‘than during the past decade’
    Meal voucher provider Edenred hit by malware attack
    Congolese artefacts kept in Belgian Museum must be returned, said DRC President
    Message about attack by armed man causes unrest at University of Antwerp
    Europe’s largest floating ice rink is being built in Belgium
    Uber loses its license to operate in London
    Fourty three cases of psychological violence a day in Belgium
    Belgian train seats are empty 75% of the travelling time
    Abuses in DRC’s palm oil industry linked to Belgian development bank
    STIB staff concerned over the presence of asbestos in metro tunnels
    View more

    CdH proposes to regulate scooter transport in Wallonia

    Monday, 25 November 2019
    © Belga

    Electric scooters circulate freely in Namur and Liège and should soon be introduced in Wallonia, but if the CdH party has its way, the mode of transport will soon be regulated.

    Developing regional rules and regulations on the rental and use of scooters is the main thrust of a bill presented by the Humanists on Monday in a regional parliamentary commission, although discussions on the substance of the draft were not tabled immediately.

    “To this day, operators who offer these scooters for rental are not subject to any regional rules, which could cause difficulties in the streets, between clogged pavements, inaccessible pedestrian crossings and crowded bus stops,” Chrétien démocrate humaniste (cdH) parliamentarian Julien Matagne explained. “It is therefore of essential importance to establish a clear legal framework within which all operators will be able to develop their services as long as they follow a certain number of rules.”

    The proposed law would enable cities and communes to issue a compulsory license for scooter rental concerns. To obtain the licenses, the rental companies will have to provide a civil responsibility insurance for users, use renewable energy to recharge and collect scooters, respect labour standards and share mobility data with municipal authorities.

    Municipal councils would also be enabled to set specific operating conditions so as to engage the responsibility of operators, such as maximum or minimum numbers of scooters and a minimal coverage area so that they are also present in the suburbs.

    The parking of scooters in some areas could also be prohibited.

    Further, communes that so wish could be authorised to charge a fee for the use of the public domain.

    “The idea of our proposal is really to encourage this type of transport while reconciling users of sidewalks and cycle paths by defining a clear framework for all businesses wishing to develop in Wallonia,” Matagne said.

    No timetable has been set for the debate on the new text which, according to the cdH, “should not be divisive”.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job