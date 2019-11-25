Michelin starred chefs cook for €3 in Ghent restaurants on Monday

Seven top chefs, some of them with Michelin stars to their name, cooked in the kitchen of all Ghent social restaurants, providing meals for a cheap price, on Monday afternoon.

In collaboration with the French restaurant guide Gault&Millau, chefs in all restaurants in Ghent served a three-course menu, entirely made with a limited budget and food surpluses, costing between €3 and €9, depending on the income of the client.

Social restaurants primarily target people with a low income, who get a special rate of €3 or €5.5, depending on their financial situation. Other customers are also welcome, but pay between €8.5 and €9.

In the Parnassus restaurant, in the centre of the city, people even lined up outside to eat a meal prepared by Michelin starred Flemish chef Kobe Desramault. People from all social classes waited outside of the restaurant. “People with a low income, but also students and dual-earner families were there. That was the aim,” said Rudy Coddens, the Alderman for Poverty Reduction in Ghent, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “A good social mix is important,” he added.

By offering their meals for such a low price, the chefs are helping to put the social restaurants in the spotlight. “It is necessary. Some restaurants could attract even more people,” said Coddens, adding that this is excellent promotion.

The city of Ghent has eight social restaurants and most do really well. In 2017, they attracted more than 128,000 diners. In 2018, that number increased by almost 4,000, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

The other chefs that cooked in the social restaurants in the city were Rabot Marcelo Ballardin from Oak in the Rabot, Davy Devlieghere from Bistro Julien in the Muide, Maxence Sys and Laurent Willems from L’Autre Vie in the Bloemekenswijk, Ignace Wattenberge in Ledeberg, and Danny Horseele from the Michelin starred restaurant with the same name, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times