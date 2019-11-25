 
Michelin starred chefs cook for €3 in Ghent restaurants on Monday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 25 November, 2019
Latest News:
Michelin starred chefs cook for €3 in Ghent...
Royal informer Paul Magnette’s extendeds term to 9...
One of four Europeans believes in anti-Semitic prejudices...
University of Antwerp campuses closed following message about...
Paul McCartney to headline 2020 TW Classic festival...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 25 November 2019
    Michelin starred chefs cook for €3 in Ghent restaurants on Monday
    Royal informer Paul Magnette’s extendeds term to 9 December
    One of four Europeans believes in anti-Semitic prejudices
    University of Antwerp campuses closed following message about attack by armed man
    Paul McCartney to headline 2020 TW Classic festival in Belgium
    In photos: why are Belgian statues holding frites?
    Calls to end systematic strip searches in Belgian prisons
    Fake Facebook account posing as Brussels welfare centre attempts to scam users by offering €18,000
    Garbage in Brussels will be collected ‘as normal’ from Tuesday
    Greenhouse gases surged by higher amounts in 2018 ‘than during the past decade’
    Meal voucher provider Edenred hit by malware attack
    Congolese artefacts kept in Belgian Museum must be returned, said DRC President
    Message about attack by armed man causes unrest at University of Antwerp
    Europe’s largest floating ice rink is being built in Belgium
    Uber loses its license to operate in London
    Fourty three cases of psychological violence a day in Belgium
    Belgian train seats are empty 75% of the travelling time
    Abuses in DRC’s palm oil industry linked to Belgian development bank
    STIB staff concerned over the presence of asbestos in metro tunnels
    ‘Digital condom’ app launched to make sexting more safe in Belgium
    View more

    Michelin starred chefs cook for €3 in Ghent restaurants on Monday

    Monday, 25 November 2019
    Social restaurants primarily target people with a low income, who get a special rate. Credit: Parnassus

    Seven top chefs, some of them with Michelin stars to their name, cooked in the kitchen of all Ghent social restaurants, providing meals for a cheap price, on Monday afternoon.

    In collaboration with the French restaurant guide Gault&Millau, chefs in all restaurants in Ghent served a three-course menu, entirely made with a limited budget and food surpluses, costing between €3 and €9, depending on the income of the client.

    Social restaurants primarily target people with a low income, who get a special rate of €3 or €5.5, depending on their financial situation. Other customers are also welcome, but pay between €8.5 and €9.

    In the Parnassus restaurant, in the centre of the city, people even lined up outside to eat a meal prepared by Michelin starred Flemish chef Kobe Desramault. People from all social classes waited outside of the restaurant. “People with a low income, but also students and dual-earner families were there. That was the aim,” said Rudy Coddens, the Alderman for Poverty Reduction in Ghent, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “A good social mix is important,” he added.

    By offering their meals for such a low price, the chefs are helping to put the social restaurants in the spotlight. “It is necessary. Some restaurants could attract even more people,” said Coddens, adding that this is excellent promotion.

    The city of Ghent has eight social restaurants and most do really well. In 2017, they attracted more than 128,000 diners. In 2018, that number increased by almost 4,000, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The other chefs that cooked in the social restaurants in the city were Rabot Marcelo Ballardin from Oak in the Rabot, Davy Devlieghere from Bistro Julien in the Muide, Maxence Sys and Laurent Willems from L’Autre Vie in the Bloemekenswijk, Ignace Wattenberge in Ledeberg, and Danny Horseele from the Michelin starred restaurant with the same name, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job