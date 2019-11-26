 
E25-E40 link to be closed for five nights for maintenance
Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
    E25-E40 link to be closed for five nights for maintenance

    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    © Belga

    The E25-E40 link in Liège will be closed for quarterly maintenance work for five nights straight, starting on Sunday 1 December and depending on the weather.

    Traffic will be closed each night from 9.00 p.m. and 02.00 a.m., according to Sofico.

    The closure will affect traffic in both directions between Avroy and Chênée on the nights of Sunday 1 to Monday 2 December, Monday 2 to Tuesday 3, Tuesday 3 to Wednesday 4, Wednesday 4 to Thursday 5 and Thursday 5 to Friday 6 December.

    On these nights, traffic will also be reduced to one lane between the Embourg and Chênée exits and between Bonne Fortune and Avroy, in both directions. The usual deviations through the A604 will be set up.

    These night-time closures will allow for the cleaning and maintenance of ventilation and electro-mechanical equipment, Sofico explained.

    Meanwhile, the rescue services will use the opportunity to conduct various exercises.

    To cut costs, other work will be done, except on the night of Sunday to Monday, in the places leading up to the connection, where a single lane will remain open. Sofico is planning local deviations.

    Some 70,000 to 90,000 vehicles use the E25 – E40 connection daily.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

