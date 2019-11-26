 
Antwerp police are selling 1,200 kg of used copper bullet casings
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
Latest News:
Wallonia to increase rewards for garbage-free communes...
Antwerp police are selling 1,200 kg of used...
E25-E40 link to be closed for five nights...
Tram line 7 disrupted due to police intervention...
Public alcohol consumption in central Brussels to be...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    Wallonia to increase rewards for garbage-free communes
    Antwerp police are selling 1,200 kg of used copper bullet casings
    E25-E40 link to be closed for five nights for maintenance
    Tram line 7 disrupted due to police intervention
    Public alcohol consumption in central Brussels to be banned from February 2020
    Fifty schools to vie for new eco-friendly label in Wallonia
    Brussels e-bike start-up Cowboy expands to the UK, Italy and Spain
    Ghent announces low emission zone from January 2020
    Belgian patients spend the most on healthcare in Europe
    All garbage in Brussels ‘will be collected’ by the end of the week, says Bruxelles-Propreté
    Brussels public prosecutor investigates culprit behind Proximus text scam
    School in Molenbeek closed due to gas leak on Tuesday
    Belgian urologist convicted of rape and assault of underage patient
    Belgium gets an online tool for diagnosing and monitoring STIs
    Belgian electricty prices are the third highest in Europe
    Major Belgian cyberattack eliminates Islamic State’s presence on the internet
    2019 already looks more deadly for drivers than previous years
    Ghent searches for couples to replace Adam and Eve in famous ‘Ghent Altarpiece’ painting
    Silence over sexual harassment and discrimination in the Belgian police force sees strike called
    Mysterious yellow cloud appears at the port of Ghent: ‘it’s harmless’ 
    View more

    Antwerp police are selling 1,200 kg of used copper bullet casings

    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    The casings are now up for public bidding on the auction site. Credit: Wikicommons

    The Antwerp police are selling about 1,200 kilograms of used copper bullet casings on an open auction website to avoid them falling into the illegal circuit.

    “The shell casings come from our shooting range. They have been collected over the past half a year,” said Wouter Bruyns of the Antwerp police, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    “Police officers have to practice on the range regularly. By collecting the shells and then selling them publicly, we can at least still get something out of it,” he added.

    The casings are now up for public bidding on the auction site. The shells, which are made from copper, must be sold for a minimum of €780. The buyer also has to bring packaging material, because the large white containers in which the casing are being displayed are not included.

    “Only authorised purchasers with the necessary licences are eligible. We want to prevent the bullets from being sold through illegal circuits,” the police added.

    The buyer must also be able to present an official certificate of destruction within a month of collecting the casings.

    Yellow copper, of which the casings are made, is currently worth €2,40 per kilogram on official markets, making the total value about €2,880.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job