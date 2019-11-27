 
Two suspected terrorists arrested in the Netherlands
Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
    Two suspected terrorists arrested in the Netherlands

    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    One of the two men was arrested by Dutch anti-terrorism services in The Hague. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The Dutch anti-terrorism unit arrested on Monday two men, aged 20 and 34, suspected of planning a terrorist attack in the Netherlands.

    One of the men was arrested on a street in The Hague while the other was arrested in his home in Zoetermeer. Both were arrested by an anti-terrorism unit of the Dutch Special Interventions Service.

    In one of the men’s homes, the Dutch anti-terrorism unit discovered a throwing axe, a dagger, as well as mobile phone SIM cards, De Morgen explains.

    The two men were reportedly planning on using a bomb vest and one or more car bombs at the end of the year to commit an attack, the target of which remains unclear, the Dutch public prosecutor reports.

    Police launched an investigation into the two men in October after information from the General Intelligence and Security Services suggested that the two suspects were planning such an attack.

    The two men were questioned on Tuesday and will come before the examining magistrate in Rotterdam on Thursday.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

