 
Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all day Wednesday
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
Latest News:
Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all...
STIB to file complaint against two ‘metro surfers’...
Parc du Cinquantenaire bans car parking from January...
Calls made to ban CBD stores near schools...
Wig-wearing man wanted by police after two kidnapping...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all day Wednesday
    STIB to file complaint against two ‘metro surfers’ after video appears on YouTube
    Parc du Cinquantenaire bans car parking from January 2020
    Calls made to ban CBD stores near schools
    Wig-wearing man wanted by police after two kidnapping attempts in East Flanders
    EU calls for return of children of foreign terrorist fighters being held in north-east Syria
    Two suspected terrorists arrested in the Netherlands
    Brussels schools to re-distribute surplus solar energy among local residents
    Wallonia to increase rewards for garbage-free communes
    Antwerp police are selling 1,200 kg of used copper bullet casings
    E25-E40 motorway link to be closed for five nights for maintenance
    Tram line 7 disrupted due to police intervention
    Public alcohol consumption in central Brussels to be banned from February 2020
    Fifty Walloon schools granted €1,000 to implement ‘Cleaner School’ project
    Belgians spend €500 more on healthcare than the European average
    Brussels e-bike start-up Cowboy expands to the UK, Italy and Spain
    Ghent announces low emission zone from January 2020
    All garbage in Brussels ‘will be collected’ by the end of the week, says Bruxelles-Propreté
    Brussels public prosecutor investigates culprit behind Proximus text scam
    School in Molenbeek closed due to gas leak on Tuesday
    View more

    Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all day Wednesday

    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    The police are currently assisting the truck driver in reversing out of the tunnel. Credit: Google Street View

    The Beveren tunnel on the Antwerp R2 motorway in the direction of the Netherlands will be closed all day on Wednesday for repair works following an incident with a truck.

    A truck caused extensive damage to the tunnel by ripping off a large part of the lighting and some cameras fixed to the tunnel ceiling over a distance of about 200 metres.

    The tunnel will be closed the whole day on Wednesday so the repair works on the lighting, power supply and cameras can take place, according to the Flemish traffic centre.

    The police are currently assisting the truck driver in reversing out of the tunnel, causing long lines to have formed in the vicinity of the incident site. It may take some time before everything is back to normal, according to the police.

    The Flemish traffic centre advises motorists to avoid the area as much as possible.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job