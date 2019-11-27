Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all day Wednesday

The police are currently assisting the truck driver in reversing out of the tunnel. Credit: Google Street View

The Beveren tunnel on the Antwerp R2 motorway in the direction of the Netherlands will be closed all day on Wednesday for repair works following an incident with a truck.

A truck caused extensive damage to the tunnel by ripping off a large part of the lighting and some cameras fixed to the tunnel ceiling over a distance of about 200 metres.

The tunnel will be closed the whole day on Wednesday so the repair works on the lighting, power supply and cameras can take place, according to the Flemish traffic centre.

The police are currently assisting the truck driver in reversing out of the tunnel, causing long lines to have formed in the vicinity of the incident site. It may take some time before everything is back to normal, according to the police.

The Flemish traffic centre advises motorists to avoid the area as much as possible.

