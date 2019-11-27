 
Belgium has to improve its radioactive waste management, says European Commission
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
Latest News:
Groen wants Theo Francken to explain controversial remarks...
Didier Reynders stresses the need to stablise the...
Belgian truck driver severly injured after crashing into...
Body of missing football supporter Ben Vanleene (28)...
Severe traffic disruptions expected due to E17 blockades...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    Groen wants Theo Francken to explain controversial remarks
    Didier Reynders stresses the need to stablise the majority in Europe’s Parliament
    Belgian truck driver severly injured after crashing into tollbooth during police chase on French motorway
    Body of missing football supporter Ben Vanleene (28) found in Antwerp dock
    Severe traffic disruptions expected due to E17 blockades at French border on Thursday
    Belgian football player Eden Hazard sustains leg injury
    Flanders wants Russia excluded from international sports competitions for four years
    Belgium has to improve its radioactive waste management, says European Commission
    Police arrest 10 migrants at Brussels Gare du Nord station
    Drivers’ interests group calls for better coordination of Low Emission Zones
    Boris Johnson is ‘dangerous and unfit for office,’ says Scottish National Party leader
    Albert Heijn stops asking staff for photos in their underwear in clothing-size app
    What changes on 1 December in Belgium?
    Swastikas painted on Brussels town hall on Tuesday night
    MEPs give green light to von der Leyen’s European Commission
    The hidden cost of Belgium’s Royals
    Convicted paedophile (46) caught again with computer full of child pornography in Antwerp
    Belgium risks electricity shortages in the event of a winter cold snap
    If your cat goes outside it could be violating European law
    Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all day Wednesday
    View more

    Belgium has to improve its radioactive waste management, says European Commission

    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    © Belga

    The European Union decided on Wednesday to send reasoned opinions to Belgium and Spain for failing to comply with all requirements of European legislation on radioactive waste management.

    If the two countries fail to act within the next two months, the Commission may refer them to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

    Radioactive waste comes from the production of energy in nuclear plants or other uses of radioactive materials for medical, industrial, agricultural or research purposes.

    In Belgium, slightly radioactive waste is stocked provisionally at the Belgoprocess site in Dessel pending the installation of storage depots above ground.

    Nuclear waste, which is more radioactive, is stocked for the time being at the Doel and Tihange nuclear plants pending a long-term solution that could entail geological storage in a stable layer deep underground around a series of artificial barriers.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job