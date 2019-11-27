Belgium has to improve its radioactive waste management, says European Commission

The European Union decided on Wednesday to send reasoned opinions to Belgium and Spain for failing to comply with all requirements of European legislation on radioactive waste management.

If the two countries fail to act within the next two months, the Commission may refer them to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Radioactive waste comes from the production of energy in nuclear plants or other uses of radioactive materials for medical, industrial, agricultural or research purposes.

In Belgium, slightly radioactive waste is stocked provisionally at the Belgoprocess site in Dessel pending the installation of storage depots above ground.

Nuclear waste, which is more radioactive, is stocked for the time being at the Doel and Tihange nuclear plants pending a long-term solution that could entail geological storage in a stable layer deep underground around a series of artificial barriers.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times