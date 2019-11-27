Severe traffic disruptions expected due to E17 blockades at French border on Thursday

The road blockades at Belgian border crossings on Thursday, which will cause severe traffic disruptions on the E17 motorway. Credit: Wikicommons

The French transport organisations will be organising road blockades at Belgian border crossings on Thursday, which will cause severe traffic disruptions on the E17 motorway.

From early morning until late in the afternoon, disruptions for traffic going to France via Belgium are expected. The Flemish Traffic Centre has also warned drivers going to the city of Rekkem, close to the French border, in the West Flanders via the border crossing of the E17 motorway, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

The Centre is taking different scenarios into account, depending on the size of the actions and the type of blockades. If the roads will be blocked completely, the road police will provide a detour by stopping and diverting all traffic going in the direction of France via the E17 at Mouscron.

Let op! Franse vrachtwagenchauffeurs voeren morgen actie bij de grens in Rekkem. Blokkades vanaf 5u ‘s ochtends! We verwachten zware hinder op de #E17 naar Rijsel. Verkeer zal worden afgeleid via de #E403 (Aalbeke) naar de grensovergang in Doornik. Info: https://t.co/roVfgym06K — Vlaams Verkeerscentrum (@verkeerscentrum) November 27, 2019

Translation of tweet: “Pay attention! French truck drivers will have a demonstration tomorrow close to the border in Rekkem. Blockades from 5:00 AM! We expect severe disruptions on the E17 to Lille. Traffic will be diverted via the #E403 (Aalbeke) to the border crossing in Tournai.”

Traffic will also be sent back in the direction of Ghent. In Aalbeke, drivers will have to leave the E17 and then take the E403 to Tournai (direction Lille) and cross the border there.

The Flemish Traffic Centre advises drivers to check the traffic information tomorrow morning.

The French transport organisations will possibly protest for four days against the government’s decision to reduce the reimbursement of professional diesel.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times