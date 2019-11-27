Body of missing football supporter Ben Vanleene (28) found in Antwerp dock

A comparative DNA test showed that the remains belonged to the missing Ben Vanleene. Credit: Belga

The human remains that were found in the Straatsburgdok in Antwerp last weekend are from Ben Vanleene, a 28-year-old man who went missing on 10 November, according to the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office.

Vanleene disappeared on 10 November after an Antwerp FC-Club Brugge football game. He was last seen in the area of the Slachthuislaan street, several hundred metres from the dock, reports De Standaard.

“At 6:32 PM he got out of the metro, at 6:33 PM he left the station,” said the Antwerp police, reports Het Nieuwsblad. Initially, searches in that area and in the water were unsuccessful.

Sunday around 4:45 PM, someone noticed a body part in the Straatsburgdok-Noordkaai. The public prosecutor’s office opened a judicial investigation for extensive scientific analysis. A comparative DNA test showed that the remains belonged to the missing Ben Vanleene.

How he ended up in the water is not yet clear.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times