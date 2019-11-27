 
Body of missing football supporter Ben Vanleene (28) found in Antwerp dock
Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
    Body of missing football supporter Ben Vanleene (28) found in Antwerp dock

    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    A comparative DNA test showed that the remains belonged to the missing Ben Vanleene. Credit: Belga

    The human remains that were found in the Straatsburgdok in Antwerp last weekend are from Ben Vanleene, a 28-year-old man who went missing on 10 November, according to the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office.

    Vanleene disappeared on 10 November after an Antwerp FC-Club Brugge football game. He was last seen in the area of the Slachthuislaan street, several hundred metres from the dock, reports De Standaard.

    “At 6:32 PM he got out of the metro, at 6:33 PM he left the station,” said the Antwerp police, reports Het Nieuwsblad. Initially, searches in that area and in the water were unsuccessful.

    Sunday around 4:45 PM, someone noticed a body part in the Straatsburgdok-Noordkaai. The public prosecutor’s office opened a judicial investigation for extensive scientific analysis. A comparative DNA test showed that the remains belonged to the missing Ben Vanleene.

    How he ended up in the water is not yet clear.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

