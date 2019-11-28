 
Wallonia says yes to a regional climate plan
Thursday, 28 November, 2019
    Thursday, 28 November 2019
    Wallonia says yes to a regional climate plan

    Thursday, 28 November 2019
    The Walloon Government announced on Thursday that it had adopted the region’s contribution to the 2030 Energy Climate Plan. Credit: © Belga

    The Walloon Government announced on Thursday that it had adopted the region’s contribution to the 2030 Energy Climate Plan, which it described as “an important step towards attaining its ambitious climate goals”.

    The region’s contribution incorporates the European Commission’s recommendations as well as opinions collected through a public survey carried out among some 20 stakeholder and grassroots groups.

    The contribution seeks prompt compliance by the region with European obligations regarding the reduction of greenhouse gases and to allow for the immediate implementation of indispensable measures for the climate and energy transition in Wallonia. These include renovating and insulating buildings, beefing up the share of renewable energy, and greening vehicle parks.

    And to reflect the region’s strong commitment to reducing emissions by 55% by 2030, compared to 1990, a vast process of consultation will be launched in the spring of 2020, Regional Climate Minister Philippe Henry (Ecolo) said.

    The second phase of the climate plan will be drawn up through participation and consultation involving citizens and all sectors concerned. This consultation will be the broadest possible, the regional government said. It will be aimed at jointly putting together all the strong measures that need to be taken to achieve total decarbonisation by 2050.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

