 
Police search for couple walking with (and then without) baby carrier around lake in Spa
Thursday, 28 November, 2019
    Police search for couple walking with (and then without) baby carrier around lake in Spa

    Thursday, 28 November 2019
    Police are looking for a couple that was walking around with a baby carrier in the area of the Lac du Warfaaz lake. Credit: Wikipedia

    Police are looking for a couple that was walking around with a baby carrier in the area of the Lac de Warfaaz lake in the town of Spa in the Liège province.

    After their walk, the couple no longer had the carrier with them, according to several witnesses. Whether there was a baby in the carrier in the first place, is not yet clear.

    The police are looking for a young couple, a man and a woman, both of about 25 years old. “They were both dressed in dark clothing. The woman was wearing a white scarf. The man was holding the baby carrier with both arms in front of him,” said the police, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    According to the witnesses, the man carried the baby carrier “like a bag of potatoes.” Despite an extensive investigation, nothing has been found yet, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Anyone who has more information regarding this incident is asked to report it via 0800 30 300.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

