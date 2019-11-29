 
Hundreds of Flemish demonstrators call for a more ambitious climate policy in 4th Global Climate Strike
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 29 November, 2019
Latest News:
Villo! deploys 1,800 cycles in Brussels Region...
Sexual abuse of minors: Parliament rectifies ‘oversight’ reducing...
First batch of Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed by...
Brussels to make Rue Sainte-Catherine a car-free zone...
Angela Merkel to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 29 November 2019
    Villo! deploys 1,800 cycles in Brussels Region
    Sexual abuse of minors: Parliament rectifies ‘oversight’ reducing statute of limitations
    First batch of Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed by Travel Guarantee Fund
    Brussels to make Rue Sainte-Catherine a car-free zone
    Angela Merkel to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps for the first time
    Hundreds of Flemish demonstrators call for a more ambitious climate policy in 4th Global Climate Strike
    First two Belgian IS women will arrive in Belgium on Friday evening
    Brussels to limit the sale of bottled water in public establishments
    Amazon employees in Germany go on strike for Black Friday
    Hundreds march through Brussels protesting climate change (Photos)
    Over 20 Extinction Rebellion members preventively arrested during anti-Black Friday campaign
    Médecins du monde will offer flu vaccines to the homeless
    Brussels government moves to fight violence against women
    Flemish far-right party is selling fake ‘Flemish ID cards’ for charity
    Another grenade thrown at house in Antwerp on Thursday night
    Black Friday: Belgium prepares for a surge of consumer spending
    Global Climate strike comes to Brussels: march will begin at Gare du Nord at 1:30 PM
    Over 90% of indoor smoking ban violations in Brussels cafés remain unpunished
    Billie Eilish Werchter Boutique pop-up cancelled: safety cannot be guaranteed
    Breastfeeding woman threatened with fine for public indecency by police officer in Bruges
    View more

    Hundreds of Flemish demonstrators call for a more ambitious climate policy in 4th Global Climate Strike

    Friday, 29 November 2019
    The future of this country and the planet must not be compromised by short-term ideologies, according to the protestors. Credit: Belga

    Several hundred people called for a more ambitious climate policy on Friday in Brussels, Antwerp, Leuven, Hasselt and Ghent as part of the 4th Global Climate Strike.

    Almost 400 people, both young and old, took to the streets of downtown Leuven at the call of the Students for Climate Leuven platform to demand a more ambitious climate policy, a few days before the 25th United Nations Climate Conference. The Climate Summit will take place in Madrid and start on Monday 2 December, lasting until 13 December.

    The demonstrators taking part in the march believe that the developed countries are not doing what is necessary to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, as evidenced by the latest figures recently published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

    “We call on politicians to act in Flanders to look beyond partisan borders and work towards a national energy-climate plan. Belgium, as a member of the European Union, must fulfil its international obligations. The future of this country and the planet must not be compromised by short-term ideologies. The time for action has come,” said the Students for Climate platform in Leuven. Hundreds of demonstrators, conveying the same message, gathered in other Belgian cities as well.

    However, Zuhal Demir, the Flemish Environment and Energy, confirmed earlier in November that the Region will not meet its renewable energy targets by 2020.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job