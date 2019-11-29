Hundreds of Flemish demonstrators call for a more ambitious climate policy in 4th Global Climate Strike

The future of this country and the planet must not be compromised by short-term ideologies, according to the protestors. Credit: Belga

Several hundred people called for a more ambitious climate policy on Friday in Brussels, Antwerp, Leuven, Hasselt and Ghent as part of the 4th Global Climate Strike.

Almost 400 people, both young and old, took to the streets of downtown Leuven at the call of the Students for Climate Leuven platform to demand a more ambitious climate policy, a few days before the 25th United Nations Climate Conference. The Climate Summit will take place in Madrid and start on Monday 2 December, lasting until 13 December.

The demonstrators taking part in the march believe that the developed countries are not doing what is necessary to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, as evidenced by the latest figures recently published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

“We call on politicians to act in Flanders to look beyond partisan borders and work towards a national energy-climate plan. Belgium, as a member of the European Union, must fulfil its international obligations. The future of this country and the planet must not be compromised by short-term ideologies. The time for action has come,” said the Students for Climate platform in Leuven. Hundreds of demonstrators, conveying the same message, gathered in other Belgian cities as well.

However, Zuhal Demir, the Flemish Environment and Energy, confirmed earlier in November that the Region will not meet its renewable energy targets by 2020.

Maïthé Chini

