 
Endangered white rhino born in Belgium (photos)
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 02 December, 2019
Latest News:
Record-breaking Black Friday in Belgium...
Brussels police seize car from driver endangering school...
Climate disasters force 20 million people from their...
Over 100 Brussels Airlines passengers stuck in Malaga...
Man who ‘accidentally’ killed partner with antique rifle...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 02 December 2019
    Record-breaking Black Friday in Belgium
    Brussels police seize car from driver endangering school children’s lives
    Climate disasters force 20 million people from their homes each year
    Over 100 Brussels Airlines passengers stuck in Malaga
    Man who ‘accidentally’ killed partner with antique rifle to be tried before jury
    Leuven officials to adopt an all-electric car fleet by 2030
    Belgium’s railway will not strike on 12 December
    Endangered white rhino born in Belgium (photos)
    Woman’s description of police harassment at Brussels Gare du Midi goes viral on Facebook
    Ursula von der Leyen is yet to sleep in her office ‘bedroom’
    Brussels shopping district hit by power cut
    Pearl Jam confirmed as first Rock Werchter 2020 headliner
    €50,000 income gap recorded across Belgian communities
    Michel Lelièvre, former accomplice of infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux, released from prison
    Five Belgians arrested following high-speed car chase in the Netherlands
    ‘Let the forests grow’: protecting old trees key in EU’s fight against climate change
    Warehouse shot at with machine gun in fifth violent incident in Antwerp in past week
    Rechargeable electronic devices blamed for increase in house fires in Flanders
    About 10% of garbage collecting routes in Brussels ‘can still not be guaranteed’
    Three rescuers killed and total of five dead in severe storms in France
    View more

    Endangered white rhino born in Belgium (photos)

    Monday, 02 December 2019
    Credit: Pairi Daiza

    One of two southern white rhinos expected this year has been born in the Pairi Daiza park, the zoo announced on Monday.

    The small male rhino — born on 25 November — and his mother are doing well. The zoo’s veterinarians will be particularly attentive since the first days after birth are the most sensitive. 

    Elie, another female rhino, is expected to give birth to a second before the end of this year. The births are part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) to preserve the gene pool of this endangered species.  

    “This is fantastic news for all of Pairi Daiza’s teams and for all those who assist us daily in our contribution to the protection of this species,” the Park is pleased to say, happy to contribute to the reproduction of the southern white rhino. 

    This species, which narrowly escaped complete extinction in the last century has grown from a hundred individuals to about 20,000 in 2015. Over the last 10 years, however, more than 7,000 rhinos were killed by poachers.

    The Brussels Times

    Photos: Pairi Daiza

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job