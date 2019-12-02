Endangered white rhino born in Belgium (photos)

One of two southern white rhinos expected this year has been born in the Pairi Daiza park, the zoo announced on Monday.

The small male rhino — born on 25 November — and his mother are doing well. The zoo’s veterinarians will be particularly attentive since the first days after birth are the most sensitive.

Elie, another female rhino, is expected to give birth to a second before the end of this year. The births are part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) to preserve the gene pool of this endangered species.

“This is fantastic news for all of Pairi Daiza’s teams and for all those who assist us daily in our contribution to the protection of this species,” the Park is pleased to say, happy to contribute to the reproduction of the southern white rhino.

This species, which narrowly escaped complete extinction in the last century has grown from a hundred individuals to about 20,000 in 2015. Over the last 10 years, however, more than 7,000 rhinos were killed by poachers.

The Brussels Times

Photos: Pairi Daiza