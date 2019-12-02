 
Record-breaking Black Friday in Belgium
Monday, 02 December, 2019
    Record-breaking Black Friday in Belgium

    Monday, 02 December 2019
    © Belga

    The number of electronic transactions in Belgium reached a record on Black Friday, when 10,432,103 payments were registered in-store and online.

    This was announced on Monday by Worldline, a company that specialised in payment services, which confirmed that Black Friday 2019 had unseated the previous record holder, Saturday, 22 December 2018.

    Online trade was particularly brisk on Friday last, registering an 87% increase compared to a normal Friday. The number of payments made via the Internet for the whole of 2019 will be much higher than last year since the 2018 total of 2.3 billion dollars was surpassed on this year’s Black Friday, 29 November.

    Worldline statistics also show that Christmas shopping has, in fact, begun. Sunday 1 December, when many stores remained open, was the best Sunday for the year, with 5,165,647 electronic transactions.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

