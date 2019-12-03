 
International train traffic disrupted after Thalys hits wild boar
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
Latest News:
International train traffic disrupted after Thalys hits wild...
Murder suspect’s sons says missing plumber’s body was...
Flanders calls for ‘zero emission’ company cars...
Bribery accusation prompts Belgian mayor to file slander...
Flemish city takes down Christmas tree because it...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 December 2019
    International train traffic disrupted after Thalys hits wild boar
    Murder suspect’s sons says missing plumber’s body was chopped up and burned
    Flanders calls for ‘zero emission’ company cars
    Bribery accusation prompts Belgian mayor to file slander complaint
    Flemish city takes down Christmas tree because it is ‘too ugly’
    Flemish environment minister faces backlash after saying she will ‘plane-pool’ to COP25
    Two Belgian restaurants named in world’s top 100
    Antwerp building evacuated after explosion in suspected grenade attack
    Green light to alcohol ban in Brussels pedestrian zone
    Entrance to Zara on Rue Neuve will be blocked by strike on Tuesday morning
    Crisis plan against doubts about vaccinations to be launched by Flanders
    Record-breaking Black Friday in Belgium
    Brussels police seize car from driver endangering school children’s lives
    Climate disasters force 20 million people from their homes each year
    Over 100 Brussels Airlines passengers stuck in Malaga
    Man who ‘accidentally’ killed partner with antique rifle to be tried before jury
    Leuven officials to adopt an all-electric car fleet by 2030
    Belgium’s railway will not strike on 12 December
    Endangered white rhino born in Belgium (photos)
    Woman’s description of police harassment at Brussels Gare du Midi goes viral on Facebook
    View more

    International train traffic disrupted after Thalys hits wild boar

    Tuesday, 03 December 2019
    Trains continue to be disrupted. Credit: Wikipedia

    Train traffic on the high-speed railway between Brussels and France was disrupted on Tuesday morning when a Thalys train hit a wild boar around 7:15 am.

    This was reported by the rail operator Infrabel, and confirmed by train operator Thalys.

    The train between Paris and Amsterdam collided with the animal at Tourpes (Leuze-en-Hainaut), and was unable to continue after the collision.

    The passengers travelling on the train which collided with the wild boar had to be evacuated.

    According to an update from Thalys, delays are ongoing, and are expected to continue for the rest of Tuesday.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job