International train traffic disrupted after Thalys hits wild boar

Train traffic on the high-speed railway between Brussels and France was disrupted on Tuesday morning when a Thalys train hit a wild boar around 7:15 am.

This was reported by the rail operator Infrabel, and confirmed by train operator Thalys.

The train between Paris and Amsterdam collided with the animal at Tourpes (Leuze-en-Hainaut), and was unable to continue after the collision.

⚠️#ThalysInfoTrafic⚠️ À la suite d’un heurt de sanglier ce matin entre Paris et Bruxelles, et d’un dérangement d’infrastructure, des retards importants sont prévus sur le réseau. 1/2 — Thalys (@thalys_fr) December 3, 2019

The passengers travelling on the train which collided with the wild boar had to be evacuated.

According to an update from Thalys, delays are ongoing, and are expected to continue for the rest of Tuesday.

The Brussels Times