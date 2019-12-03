Brussels Winter markets will now accept card payments

According to reports in Belgian media, Mastercard has entered into a partnership with the Plaisirs d'Hiver, which will run until 5 January. Credit: plaisirsdhiver

The 19th edition of Les Plaisirs d’Hiver – launched on 29 November in downtown Brussels – has taken a step into the digital age with the news that the market chalets now accept card payments.

According to reports in Belgian media, Mastercard has entered into a partnership with the Plaisirs d’Hiver, allowing patrons to pay with card at the various stalls.

“The deployment of electronic payment on the site will have multiple benefits such as reduced queues at ATMs or increased security for merchants and visitors. This will allow everyone to enjoy the festivities in complete peace of mind,” said Jonathan Romain, Mastercard’s “Marketing and Communication Director”, in a statement.

The market is open from until 10:00 PM, except on December 24 and 31 when it will close at 6:00 PM. For the first time since the creation of the pedestrian zone in Brussels Place De Brouckère is playing host to part of the market.

The market will run until 5 January.

The Brussels Times