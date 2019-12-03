 
Belgium’s churchgoers are now mostly women
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium’s churchgoers are now mostly women...
Huge quantities of bush meat pass through Brussels...
Man guilty of child abuse arrested for appearing...
Ursula von der Leyen takes over from Jean-Claude...
Drivers warned of icy roads in Belgium on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 December 2019
    Belgium’s churchgoers are now mostly women
    Huge quantities of bush meat pass through Brussels Airport each year
    Man guilty of child abuse arrested for appearing as Sinterklaas
    Ursula von der Leyen takes over from Jean-Claude Juncker
    Drivers warned of icy roads in Belgium on Tuesday night
    Brussels’ peak-pollution levels nearly twice as bad as Manhattan’s
    Police arrest wig-wearing man behind two kidnapping attempts in Flanders
    Unemployment continues to fall in Brussels for the 61st month
    Brussels Airlines CEO leaves for Lufthansa job
    Brussels Winter markets will now accept card payments
    Strikes cost SNCB nearly €5.7 million in 2018
    Ghent’s candy war: cuberdon salesmen forced to stay 30m apart
    Mice spotted in Exki restaurant in Ixelles
    Belgian railway companies found guilty in deadly Buizingen train crash
    Low cost Transavia confirms Brussels Airport flights for summer 2020
    Young francophones’ improve at maths, but remain poor at reading
    Students lock themselves inside Brussels school in protest against poor conditions
    International train traffic disrupted after Thalys hits wild boar
    Murder suspect’s sons says missing plumber’s body was chopped up and burned
    Flanders calls for ‘zero emission’ company cars
    View more

    Belgium’s churchgoers are now mostly women

    Tuesday, 03 December 2019
    © Belga

    Women and lay people are now in the majority in Belgium’s Catholic Church, the Flemish weekly Knack reported on Tuesday, based on the annual report of the Belgian Bishops’ Conference.

    However, despite this new phenomenon, women are still under-represented in many services. They are totally absent from the liturgy and catechism, make up only 22% of episcopal councils, and comprise just 37% of the staff of the Church’s financial services and factories.

    On the other hand, they are a majority (56%) of inspectors in the education sector, while 68% of the people doing pastoral work in hospitals and nursing homes are women. This is in line with the “spirit of the times”, according to the report, which notes that “in many places, the social struggle is waged by women,” such as the young climate activists.

    The Church has 51% of lay people and it is diversifying: there are 155 foreign Catholic communities and 20% of the 2,260 ministers are of foreign origin.

    Finally, the Church continues to shrink. In 2018 there were 11% fewer baptisms than in 2016, while marriages went down by 14%, the frequentation of eucharistic celebrations decreased by 17% and confirmations went down by 4%.

    “There is nothing that says the Church can grow only in a culture in which it is dominant,” the Archbishop of Malines-Brussels, Jozef De Kesel, stressed. “It does not necessarily need to represent the entire population. We remain relevant in many aspects of society.”

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job