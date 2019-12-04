Three suspects arrested in Antwerp violent incidents investigation
Wednesday, 04 December 2019
Several cars were damaged in the Antwerp Biekorfstraat, after a grenade exploded. Credit: Belga
Three men have been arrested in the investigation into several grenade attacks in the Park Spoor Noord area in Antwerp in March 2019, reports the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office on Wednesday.
During simultaneous house searches in three Antwerp municipalities, three men of 18, 19 and 26 years old were arrested. There is no further information about their exact role in the incidents, reports De Morgen.
In March 209, the neighbourhoods around Park Spoor Noord, an Antwerp park close to the Scheldt river, were plagued by violent incidents. On 6 March 2019, people set fire to several cars in different streets. Shortly after that, grenade attacks were carried out in the same districts.