 
Three suspects arrested in Antwerp violent incidents investigation
Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
    Three suspects arrested in Antwerp violent incidents investigation

    Wednesday, 04 December 2019
    Several cars were damaged in the Antwerp Biekorfstraat, after a grenade exploded. Credit: Belga

    Three men have been arrested in the investigation into several grenade attacks in the Park Spoor Noord area in Antwerp in March 2019, reports the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office on Wednesday.

    During simultaneous house searches in three Antwerp municipalities, three men of 18, 19 and 26 years old were arrested. There is no further information about their exact role in the incidents, reports De Morgen.

    In March 209, the neighbourhoods around Park Spoor Noord, an Antwerp park close to the Scheldt river, were plagued by violent incidents. On 6 March 2019, people set fire to several cars in different streets. Shortly after that, grenade attacks were carried out in the same districts.

    Related News:

     

    During the investigation by the Federal Judicial Police, a criminal organisation could be mapped out. Several members of this organisation were identified as suspects, but also as victims.

    Earlier in this investigation, a 22-year-old and a 24-year-old have been arrested.

    The judicial investigation is still ongoing.

    The arrests have nothing to do with the violent incidents the past several days in Antwerp, reports De Standaard.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

