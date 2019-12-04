 
Carrefour recalls minced meat due to salmonella fears
Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
    Carrefour recalls minced meat due to salmonella fears

    Wednesday, 04 December 2019
    The minced meat was sold in the butchers of several Carrefour shops in Belgium. Credit: Maxpixel

    Food company Viangro, in consultation with the federal food agency FAVV, has announced an urgent recall of its Minced beef and pork product from the market because they may have been contaminated with salmonella.

    The minced meat was sold in the butchers of several Carrefour shops in Belgium. Consumers who have bought the product are requested to return it to the point of sale, where it will be reimbursed.

    Anyone who has eaten the meat – sold in packs of 600 grams and 1.2 kilos with an expiry date of 05-12-2019 – and who has intestinal problems, is advised to consult a doctor.

    The possible symptoms of a salmonella infection will present themselves 12 to 72 hours after infection. They are stomach cramps and diarrhoea, often in combination with fever. Symptoms may also be more severe in young children, pregnant women, elderly people or people with impaired immunity.

    The Brussels Times

