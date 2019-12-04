 
Emirates recruiting flight crews in Belgium
Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
    © Belga

    The Emirates Group is organising two open days in Brussels and Antwerp this weekend to recruit Belgians wishing to join its multinational flight crews and willing to move to Dubai, the airline announced on Wednesday.

    The Group explained that it needs the additional staff to cater for its continuous expansion in terms of routes, passenger traffic and planes.

    A selection day will be held on Friday at 09.00 a.m. at the Hotel Sofitel le Louise in Brussels, while another will be organised on Sunday at the Hilton Antwerp Old Town in Antwerp. Interested candidates are required to have an updated CV in English and a recent photograph, and to register online on the Emirates website (http://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/) prior to attending the open days. They need to be at least 21 years old at the time of registration, have a minimum arm reach of 212 cm (on tiptoes) and be at least 160 cm tall.

    The various posts on offer all include benefits such as tax-free salaries, free high-standing accommodation (shared apartments) in Dubai, free transport to and from work, medical and dental coverage, and discounts on shopping and leisure activities locally, Emirates stated.

    The Group also offers in-depth training in Dubai at a very modern centre, as the Belga news agency was able to observe on site on the margins of the festivities organised in late October, one year ahead of the 2020 Universal Exposition.

    For example, replicas of different models of airplanes installed around an internal swimming pool are used to simulate incidents and situations on the ground or in flight, such as fires, turbulence, evacuating passengers, dealing with recalcitrant passengers, landing at sea, and loss of pressure.

    Candidates also undergo medical and cabin-service training; there too, with replicas of the various categories of cabins that exist on planes.

    The training lasts a total of eight weeks.

    Emirates has been flying to Brussels since 2014 and currently operates two daily services between Belgium and Dubai.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

