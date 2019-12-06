Brussels named the 23rd most festive city in the world

Brussels has been named as the 23rd most festive city in The World, according to research by Global travel site Big 7 Travel.

Covering cities from Africa to Australia and all the way around to North America, the website amassed a list of festive cities ranking from Calabar, Nigeria (50) to Branson, Missouri, USA (1).

Brussels, the only Belgian city on the list, sits between the North Pole, in Alaska (24) and Singapore, Singapore (22).

“If you’re lucky enough to be in Brussels during winter, you’ve got to get into the Christmas spirit at the city’s Winter Wonders markets,” says the entry for the Belgian capital.

“The Big Wheel at Place Sainte-Catherine should be your first stop. Then, enjoy an afternoon of wandering through the 250 wooden chalets spread across the city. Stay for nightfall when the lights come on and things turn really festive,” it adds.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times