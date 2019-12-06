 
Belgian nurse suspected of 21 murders ‘cannot be held accountable’ for his actions
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 06 December, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian nurse suspected of 21 murders ‘cannot be...
‘The rapist is the state’: Chile’s viral anti-rape...
Belgian driving licence gets a makeover...
Murderer who shocked a nation dies in prison...
Belgium reclaims Le Pain Quotidien from a French...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 06 December 2019
    Belgian nurse suspected of 21 murders ‘cannot be held accountable’ for his actions
    ‘The rapist is the state’: Chile’s viral anti-rape culture anthem takes on Liège
    Belgian driving licence gets a makeover
    Murderer who shocked a nation dies in prison
    Belgium reclaims Le Pain Quotidien from a French entrepreneur
    Ryanair makes one last attempt to avoid paying Belgian strike victims
    Belgian students gain about 3.6 kg during their studies
    Ikea is ‘ruining’ the market for Christmas trees, say Belgian growers
    Brussels named the 23rd most festive city in the world
    Measles deaths increasing worldwide for the second year in a row
    Africa Museum one of five Belgian museums nominated as the best in Europe
    Half of Flemish cycle paths fail to meet regulations as cycling traffic rises
    KU Leuven investigates claims against world authority on stem cell research
    Man sentenced to 8 months in prison for slapping train attendant in the face
    ‘Nobody’ wins if public transport is free, says Brussels minister
    Brussels traffic severely disrupted after accident in Trône tunnel
    Woman missing for four days found alive inside her car
    Police in Brussels warn of fake taxi drivers
    Police discover migrants in the back of a refrigerated truck in Liège
    Spacecraft carrying Belgian technology takes off from Cape Canaveral
    View more

    Belgian nurse suspected of 21 murders ‘cannot be held accountable’ for his actions

    Friday, 06 December 2019
    One of his patients died due to an abnormally high level of insulin. Credit: Pxhere

    Frédéric V., a former nurse at the La Méridienne care home in the municipality of Meux in the Namur province has been accused of the murder of a patient and the attempted murder of another one, and has also been linked to 19 other suspicious deaths.

    An investigation was launched when a patient of the care home, born in 1930, went to the hospital in September 2017 and died shortly afterwards. At first, the death was not considered suspicious, but analysis showed that the patient had an abnormally high level of insulin.

    In 2017, the nurse was arrested on suspicion of poisoning his patients, both privately and in the care home where he worked at the time.

    However, a recent psychiatric rapport stated that he “cannot be held accountable for his actions”, meaning it is possible he will not receive a prison sentence, but will be sent to a psychiatric hospital instead, reports Sudpresse.

    Since his arrest, the man has made varying statements and denied any form of involvement. A new psychiatric report now shows that the man cannot be held responsible for his actions, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    He has been in custody for 26 months and will appear before the judge in Dinant in January 2020.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job