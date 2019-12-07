 
Flanders becomes indirect shareholder in Brussels Airport
Saturday, 07 December, 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Flanders has become an indirect shareholder in Brussels Airport through PMV, L’Echo and De Tijd reported on Friday. 

    On top on the usual dividends, L’Echo said Flanders will therefore gain some decision power – though modest – over the national airport. 

    Flanders indirectly became a shareholder in Brussels-National Airport after Flemish investment company PMV bought a share in it. 

    Flanders interest in Zaventem is not coincidental: L’Echo revealed the national airport is Belgium’s second biggest economic driver, after Antwerp port. 

    This does create a particularly delicate political situation, however, due to the airport’s location. It is in Flemish territory, but is still considered the national airport. Equally, noise pollution has been a source of dissent between various governments and local associations for years. 

    The airport’s boss is worried political conflict will resurface. PMV’s investment could rekindle the dispute between Brussels and Flanders over noise regulations and flight paths over Brussels.  

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

