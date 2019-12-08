 
Wall to commemorate 27 officers killed in service since 2001 inaugurated
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 08 December, 2019
Latest News:
Wall to commemorate 27 officers killed in service...
Ericsson fined $1 Billion for corruption charges...
Hundreds believed killed in Iranian protests since mid-November...
Moody’s predicts bleak outlook for global banking sector...
Traffic violations to be processed without police tribunal...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 08 December 2019
    Wall to commemorate 27 officers killed in service since 2001 inaugurated
    Ericsson fined $1 Billion for corruption charges
    Hundreds believed killed in Iranian protests since mid-November
    Moody’s predicts bleak outlook for global banking sector
    Traffic violations to be processed without police tribunal
    Flanders becomes indirect shareholder in Brussels Airport
    EU Member States agree to ban controversial insecticide
    More fines for cycling while on the phone, especially in Flanders
    InBev unions and management reach interim agreement
    European court brings VAT relief to osteopaths and chiropractors
    Six Brussels communes hit by another rubbish collection strike
    On average six Belgian teenagers admitted to hospital daily suffering from effects of alcohol
    Flemish Christian Democrat party elects its new leader
    Eden Hazard’s injury is “very bad news”, says coach Zidane
    Brussels-Flanders will cooperate to fix mobility between the regions
    Wallonia warns drivers: show caution on roads this Winter
    Over 400 refugee children have disappeared without a trace in Belgium
    Angela Merkel stresses Germany’s duty to remember
    Flanders halts approval of climate plan ‘to avoid criticism’
    Air Belgium launches new destinations to the Caribbean
    View more

    Wall to commemorate 27 officers killed in service since 2001 inaugurated

    Sunday, 08 December 2019
    The memorial will be seen by hundreds of police officers a day as they go about their duties. © Federal Police

    The federal police yesterday inaugurated a memorial wall to commemorate the 27 members of the federal police who have died on duty since the police reforms of 2001 brought together civilian police and quasi-military gendarmerie.

    The ceremony was attended by federal home affairs minister Pieter De Crem, Brussels-City mayor Philippe Close, police chief Marc De Mesmaeker and the commanding officer of the Brussels-Capital-Ixelles police zone, Michel Goovaerts. Relatives of the fallen officers were also present.

    A new law creating a single national police force was proposed on 7 December 1998 following the revelations of competition between judicial police and gendarmerie in the Marc Dutroux case which played an important role in ensuring Dutroux and his accomplices were able to remain free to continue on their crime spree in which six girls were kidnapped and sexually molested, and four of them murdered. Of the four co-accused in the case, one is now dead, and two are on conditional release. Only Dutroux is still in custody, and though his lawyers are working for his own conditional release, it seems unlikely he will ever leave prison.

    The creation of the unified police force took until 2001 to implement.

    The memorial wall features the names of the 27 officers killed on duty. “Each case concerns a person whose task, mission and daily vocation was to make your life and our co-existence safer and more secure,” said minister De Crem. “These were the junior and senior officers who, driven by a strong sense of justice, chose not only to exercise a profession, but also to fulfil a mission.”

    The memorial wall is installed in the Polis Center, the central headquarters of the federal police in Brussels, which sees the passage of hundreds of police officers every day. It is accompanied by a condolences book, in which anyone may add a message of remembrance.

    Let us praise the daily efforts of our police men and women,” said police chief De Mesmaeker. “Let us be grateful. Let us be proud. Let us always stand with them: physically, through our deeds and our decisions, but also by our thoughts of the fallen ones.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job