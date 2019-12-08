 
IKEA Belgium says its Christmas trees “all come from a Belgian supplier”
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 08 December, 2019
Latest News:
IKEA Belgium says its Christmas trees “all come...
Witness may have seen the body of Théo...
New York Times publishes intimate report on last...
STIB worker attacked at home after catching fare-dodger...
British diplomat resigns, fed up spreading “half-truths” on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 08 December 2019
    IKEA Belgium says its Christmas trees “all come from a Belgian supplier”
    Witness may have seen the body of Théo Hayez two days after he disappeared
    New York Times publishes intimate report on last days of Marieke Vervoort
    STIB worker attacked at home after catching fare-dodger
    British diplomat resigns, fed up spreading “half-truths” on Brexit
    Wall to commemorate 27 officers killed in service since 2001 inaugurated
    Ericsson fined $1 Billion for corruption charges
    Hundreds believed killed in Iranian protests since mid-November
    Moody’s predicts bleak outlook for global banking sector
    Traffic violations to be processed without police tribunal
    EU reaches agreement on ‘green list’ of sustainable investments
    Flanders becomes indirect shareholder in Brussels Airport
    EU Member States agree to ban controversial insecticide
    More fines for cycling while on the phone, especially in Flanders
    InBev unions and management reach interim agreement
    European court brings VAT relief to osteopaths and chiropractors
    Six Brussels communes hit by another rubbish collection strike
    On average six Belgian teenagers admitted to hospital daily suffering from effects of alcohol
    Flemish Christian Democrat party elects its new leader
    Eden Hazard’s injury is “very bad news”, says coach Zidane
    View more

    IKEA Belgium says its Christmas trees “all come from a Belgian supplier”

    Sunday, 08 December 2019
    Credit: Belga

    IKEA Belgium reacted to critical statements from the president of the Ardennes Union of Tree Nurseries on Saturday. 

    The statements appeared in an interview that was published in the Sudpresse papers on Friday. 

    The Swedish furniture giant defended the quality of the Christmas trees it sells in Belgium at the end of the year. 

    The AUTN’s Jonathan Rigaux complained about fierce competition within the Christmas tree market on Friday. “IKEA is polluting the market in Belgium and France and pushing prices down,” he said during the interview. “Only one of the AUTN’s 64 tree nurseries have supplied trees to IKEA, the rest come from the East where trees are produced in a totally industrial way,” Riguax claimed. 

    The company denied this on Saturday. “All the Christmas trees sold by IKEA Belgium come from a Belgian supplier,” a public relations official said in a press release. If prices are “low,” it’s because “IKEA has the means to buy in bulk,” the company said. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job