IKEA Belgium says its Christmas trees “all come from a Belgian supplier”

IKEA Belgium reacted to critical statements from the president of the Ardennes Union of Tree Nurseries on Saturday.

The statements appeared in an interview that was published in the Sudpresse papers on Friday.

The Swedish furniture giant defended the quality of the Christmas trees it sells in Belgium at the end of the year.

The AUTN’s Jonathan Rigaux complained about fierce competition within the Christmas tree market on Friday. “IKEA is polluting the market in Belgium and France and pushing prices down,” he said during the interview. “Only one of the AUTN’s 64 tree nurseries have supplied trees to IKEA, the rest come from the East where trees are produced in a totally industrial way,” Riguax claimed.

The company denied this on Saturday. “All the Christmas trees sold by IKEA Belgium come from a Belgian supplier,” a public relations official said in a press release. If prices are “low,” it’s because “IKEA has the means to buy in bulk,” the company said.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times