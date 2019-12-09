 
Religion costs Flemish taxpayer €79 per year
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 December, 2019
Latest News:
Religion costs Flemish taxpayer €79 per year...
Speed limit on Brussels ring road slashed to...
Woman and 3-year-old child hospitalised after fall into...
Boiling oil poured on man during argument in...
Man found in state of hypothermia after falling...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 December 2019
    Religion costs Flemish taxpayer €79 per year
    Speed limit on Brussels ring road slashed to 100 km/h as part of Flemish climate strategy
    Woman and 3-year-old child hospitalised after fall into river Meuse
    Boiling oil poured on man during argument in Limburg asylum centre
    Man found in state of hypothermia after falling inside pit near Brussels ponds
    Over a dozen injured in watertaxi crash in Antwerp
    Make Brussels teenagers trilingual by the age of 18, says minister
    STIB mulls anonymity for ticket inspectors after fare-dodger attack
    2,400 people take part in human chain for the climate
    Ursula von der Leyen in Ethiopia for her first visit outside the EU
    Belgium called on to raise the age for access to alcohol
    IKEA Belgium fights claims it is ‘ruining’ the market for Christmas trees
    Witness may have seen the body of Théo Hayez two days after he disappeared
    New York Times publishes intimate report on last days of Marieke Vervoort
    STIB worker attacked at home after catching fare-dodger
    British diplomat resigns, fed up spreading “half-truths” on Brexit
    Wall to commemorate 27 officers killed in service since 2001 inaugurated
    Ericsson fined $1 Billion for corruption charges
    Hundreds believed killed in Iranian protests since mid-November
    Moody’s predicts bleak outlook for global banking sector
    View more

    Religion costs Flemish taxpayer €79 per year

    Monday, 09 December 2019
    The total amount of over €470 million is composed of the federal and Flemish as well as the local financial flows. Credit: Belga

    Every Flemish person pays €79 per year on religion via their taxes, according to calculations by Flemish parliament member Maurits Vande Reyde.

    In 2018, the recognised religions in Flanders received €474,621,366 in tax money, said Vande Reyde.

    The total amount of over €470 million is composed of the federal and Flemish as well as the local financial flows, that go to the religious institutions. The largest part of the budget, about €271 million, went to religion teachers. The wages and pensions of priests accounted for about €92 million.

    The Flemish expenditure alone rose from €287 million in 2015 to €329 million in 2018. “It is remarkable that despite the ever-decreasing faith as well as the decrease in the number of churchgoers, the Flemish expenditure on religion continues to rise,” said Vande Reyde, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    He proposed that the government funding for religion was abolished, and that it be transferred to the religions themselves, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    “The dioceses have enormous financial resources. Let them pay the wages of the priests and the maintenance of the churches themselves. And let us make religion classes a general subject, instead of giving each religion its own teacher,” Vande Reyde said. “This is madness,” he added.

    In Belgium, six religions are officially recognised by the state: the Roman Catholic religion, the Orthodox religion, the Israeli religion, the Anglican religion, the Protestant evangelical religion and the Islamic religion.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job