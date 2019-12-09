Amnesty urges worldwide protest from home on International Human Rights Day

Amnesty International has urged people everywhere to join an online protest on the occasion of International Human Rights Day on 10 December by placing a candle in front of their homes, taking a photograph of it and posting it on social media, accompanied by #ProtestFromHome.

This initiative, the organisation’s first global protest from home, adds to the traditional campaign of selling candles for placing in front of windows on International Human Rights Day.

“We are witnessing a generalised offensive the world over against human rights, which are declining,” the director of the Francophone Belgian section of Amnesty International, Philippe Hensman, explained.

“The situation is such that its necessary to enter into resistance,” Hensman noted, calling on everyone “to show their attachment to these rights, which protect us all, namely by lighting an Amnesty candle, posting its photo on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc., and accompanying it with the hashtag specially dedicated to this action.”

The NGO is also organising a projection on Rogier Square in Brussels showing the faces of young people whose rights are violated. At the same time, activists will invite passers-by to write letters and sign a petition in favour of these young people.

The projection will take place within the framework of the biggest global campaign on behalf of human rights. Dubbed “Marathon of letters” in Belgium, it will be held on 10 December in 40 cities and commune in Brussels and Wallonia.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times