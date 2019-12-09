 
Amnesty urges worldwide protest from home on International Human Rights Day
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 December, 2019
Latest News:
Amnesty urges worldwide protest from home on International...
Death threats made towards worshipers at Koekelberg Basilica,...
Over 2,000 kg of cocaine seized in Antwerp...
‘Alcohol clinic’ for teenagers to be opened in...
Belgium expands terrorism database to beef up prisoner...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 December 2019
    Amnesty urges worldwide protest from home on International Human Rights Day
    Death threats made towards worshipers at Koekelberg Basilica, investigation launched
    Over 2,000 kg of cocaine seized in Antwerp port
    ‘Alcohol clinic’ for teenagers to be opened in Antwerp hospital
    Belgium expands terrorism database to beef up prisoner surveillance
    Dutchman risks 5 years in prison for repeatedly abusing Flemish toddler
    Flemish government lowers its target for CO2 reduction by 2030
    Sultan of Oman’s entourage allowed to park in Leuven’s pedestrianised Grote Markt
    Scotland wants independence (but only if Brexit happens)
    Strike in France: chaotic week for transport ahead
    Religion costs Flemish taxpayer €79 per year
    Speed limit on Brussels ring road slashed to 100 km/h as part of Flemish climate strategy
    Woman and 3-year-old child hospitalised after fall into river Meuse
    Boiling oil poured on man during argument in Limburg asylum centre
    Man found in state of hypothermia after falling inside pit near Brussels ponds
    Over a dozen injured in watertaxi crash in Antwerp
    Make Brussels teenagers trilingual by the age of 18, says minister
    STIB mulls anonymity for ticket inspectors after fare-dodger attack
    2,400 people take part in human chain for the climate
    Ursula von der Leyen in Ethiopia for her first visit outside the EU
    View more

    Amnesty urges worldwide protest from home on International Human Rights Day

    Monday, 09 December 2019
    © Belga

    Amnesty International has urged people everywhere to join an online protest on the occasion of International Human Rights Day on 10 December by placing a candle in front of their homes, taking a photograph of it and posting it on social media, accompanied by #ProtestFromHome.

    This initiative, the organisation’s first global protest from home, adds to the traditional campaign of selling candles for placing in front of windows on International Human Rights Day.

    “We are witnessing a generalised offensive the world over against human rights, which are declining,” the director of the Francophone Belgian section of Amnesty International, Philippe Hensman, explained.

    “The situation is such that its necessary to enter into resistance,” Hensman noted, calling on everyone “to show their attachment to these rights, which protect us all, namely by lighting an Amnesty candle, posting its photo on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc., and accompanying it with the hashtag specially dedicated to this action.”

    The NGO is also organising a projection on Rogier Square in Brussels showing the faces of young people whose rights are violated. At the same time, activists will invite passers-by to write letters and sign a petition in favour of these young people.

    The projection will take place within the framework of the biggest global campaign on behalf of human rights. Dubbed “Marathon of letters” in Belgium, it will be held on 10 December in 40 cities and commune in Brussels and Wallonia.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job