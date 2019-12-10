Charles Michel wants to strengthen trust by changing the way the European Council works

The Summit on Thursday and Friday will be Michel's first as the President of the European Council. Credit: European Council

The new President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will propose a new working method on the Heads of State and Government meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

The new method is based on more “political preparation” and “strategic debates”, which should, according to Michel, strengthen mutual trust between the leaders, “and thus between the different populations that make up the European Union,” he said.

Additionally, he wants the leaders to monitor more closely how their decisions are implemented on the ground. “Announcing the decisions is not enough, we must also ensure that they are translated into the European reality,” he said.

The Summit on Thursday and Friday will be Michel’s first as the President of the European Council, and also for the new President of the European Commission, the German Ursula von der Leyen.

The Brussels Times