 
Child abuse reports on the increase in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 December, 2019
Latest News:
Police arrest 10 migrants travelling aboard De Lijn...
Police searches for man who tried to drag...
Brussels university to close Chinese-funded institute after espionage...
10 Brussels squares that should be car-free...
TUI partners with Brussels Airlines for Christmas flights...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 December 2019
    Police arrest 10 migrants travelling aboard De Lijn buses in Antwerp
    Police searches for man who tried to drag woman into bathroom stall in Antwerp
    Brussels university to close Chinese-funded institute after espionage accusations
    10 Brussels squares that should be car-free
    TUI partners with Brussels Airlines for Christmas flights
    Police discover seven cannabis plantations during 14 drug raids across Brussels
    Facebook users help compile an insiders’ guide to Brussels
    Child abuse reports on the increase in Belgium
    Belgian plastic surgeon refuses to apologise for sexist statements during lecture at UGhent
    ‘World without tobacco’ would help Belgians live for two years longer
    Rail unions announce 24-hour strike for 19 December
    Drones, dogs and 50km fences: swine fever alert issued in Germany
    Google unveils Belgium’s most searched terms in 2019
    Farmers to protest in the European district on Thursday
    Belgium named in world’s top twenty countries for quality of life
    Belgian lawyer found guilty of defrauding AB InBev family of millions
    Boy (11) dies after being hit by a truck in ‘accident waiting to happen’ in Aalst
    Official visit to Congo by Brussels government officials announced for autumn 2020
    Homeless man risks prison sentence after argument over bench escalates
    Prison overcrowding reaches alarming levels
    View more

    Child abuse reports on the increase in Belgium

    Wednesday, 11 December 2019
    © Belga

    Belgian police recorded around 3,250 reports of physical and familial child abuse last year, equating to around ten or so incidents a day.

    The actual number of cases is said to be far higher, warn the experts, and only show the tip of the iceberg. Cases of psychological abuse are also on the up, Het Laatste Nieuws and De Morgen reported on Wednesday.

    The number of reports concerning physical child abuse within families has not stopped growing over the last few years, going from 2,779 in 2012 à 3,520 last year.

    The situation is most serious in regard to psychological abuse inflicted on children, both papers write. From 246 in 2012, the number of alerts has leapt by 229%, reaching 810 last year.

    According to a survey conducted among 2,000 pupils by the Haute école UC Leuven-Limburg (UCLL) between 2017 and 2018, 31.3% of young people questioned said they were victims of at least one form of physical violence within their family, ranging from a little slap to more serious physical harm.

    For Anne Groenen (UCLL), the increase in the number of these cases may be due to greater awareness. “Since 2016, there have been campaigns, a faster follow-up and better training for the police,” she explained. “In Flanders, centres called ‘Family Justice Centres’ (FJC) now bring together police, the courts and support services,” she added.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job