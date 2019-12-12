Body found in septic tank in Antwerp on Thursday

A body was found in a septic tank on a shipyard in the Boomgaardstraat in the municipality of Berchem in the Antwerp province on Thursday.

The person’s identity is still unclear, and the body was already in an advanced state of decomposition when it was found, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

A construction worker found the body around 2:00 PM on a spot where two houses are currently being demolished to make room for a new project.

“I wanted to use an excavator to remove the concrete cover from a septic tank,” he said. “But the lid broke into pieces and part of it fell back into the hole. I lowered my excavator into it to be able to take the piece out, but when it came back up, a body came along with it,” he added, reports Gazet van Antwerpen.

The body was reportedly in one piece, and was also still clothed.

The federal judicial police, the lab and the medical examiner are on site.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times