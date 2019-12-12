 
Body found in septic tank in Antwerp on Thursday
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 12 December, 2019
Latest News:
Strike affects Belgium’s prisons in varying degrees...
Brussels’ Chinese Pavilion and Japanese Tower to be...
Pope Francis calls for total ecological conversion...
Four people arrested in police operation in migrant...
New service number for break downs on Walloon...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 12 December 2019
    Strike affects Belgium’s prisons in varying degrees
    Brussels’ Chinese Pavilion and Japanese Tower to be protected as cultural heritage
    Pope Francis calls for total ecological conversion
    Four people arrested in police operation in migrant camp in Tournai
    New service number for break downs on Walloon roads from Friday
    Body found in septic tank in Antwerp on Thursday
    Flemish Government will subsidise over 600 electric charging stations
    Sultan of Oman’s entourage banned from parking on Leuven’s pedestrianised Grote Markt
    In pictures: Greenpeace protesters set EU Council building ‘on fire’
    Trump tells Greta Thunberg to ‘chill’ and go to the cinema
    Flemish man faces online abuse after being (wrongly) identified as cyclist from viral video
    Ghent, Leuven and Bruges denounce Poland’s anti-LGBTQ push
    Student association risks suspension after sexist lecture by famous plastic surgeon at UGhent
    As few as two votes could swing the result of municipal elections, researchers show
    Antwerp puts up its first signs to encourage e-cyclists to limit their speed
    How will the European Summit disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday and Friday?
    Schaerbeek extends public drinking ban into the new year
    Infamous Brussels prostitution cafe Taverne 54 ordered to close again
    PTB plan on drug prices ‘could save social security €400 million’
    Tomorrowland ticket presale registation starts on Saturday
    View more

    Body found in septic tank in Antwerp on Thursday

    Thursday, 12 December 2019
    The body was found on a demotion site. Credit: Facebook

    A body was found in a septic tank on a shipyard in the Boomgaardstraat in the municipality of Berchem in the Antwerp province on Thursday.

    The person’s identity is still unclear, and the body was already in an advanced state of decomposition when it was found, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    A construction worker found the body around 2:00 PM on a spot where two houses are currently being demolished to make room for a new project.

    “I wanted to use an excavator to remove the concrete cover from a septic tank,” he said. “But the lid broke into pieces and part of it fell back into the hole. I lowered my excavator into it to be able to take the piece out, but when it came back up, a body came along with it,” he added, reports Gazet van Antwerpen.

    The body was reportedly in one piece, and was also still clothed.

    The federal judicial police, the lab and the medical examiner are on site.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job