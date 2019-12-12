Four people arrested in police operation in migrant camp in Tournai

Four people were arrested in a law enforcement operation involving 30 police officers, targetting a migrant camp in Tournai on Wednesday.

A migrant camp of about 15 tents has been set up along the road from Kortrijk to Tournai. “It is located at the foot of the Tournai-Lille motorway, near a gas station, where migrants are likely to climb aboard trucks. The camp is also located near the Tournai-Lille and Tournai-Mouscron railway lines, and also close to a shopping centre where they can get supplies,” said Frederic Bariseau or the prosecutor’s office, reports RTBF on Thursday.

About 30 police officers from the local, federal and railway police zone entered the camp on Wednesday at around 10:00 AM, as part of a planned operation. “Four migrants were arrested. They were transferred to the Foreigner’s Office, and two of them were released after a hearing,” the magistrate said.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times