 
Extending flexible-jobs system is ‘unacceptable,’ says Federation of trade unions
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 December, 2019
Latest News:
French train traffic to be ‘very disrupted’ due...
Extending flexible-jobs system is ‘unacceptable,’ says Federation of...
The Netherlands’ most wanted criminal arrested in Dubai...
Brussels Grand Place to host Manneken Pis’ 400th...
Brussels hospitals remain most expensive in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 December 2019
    French train traffic to be ‘very disrupted’ due to national strike on Tuesday
    Extending flexible-jobs system is ‘unacceptable,’ says Federation of trade unions
    The Netherlands’ most wanted criminal arrested in Dubai
    Brussels Grand Place to host Manneken Pis’ 400th birthday party
    Brussels hospitals remain most expensive in Belgium
    Aalst partially bans trucks from city centre after boy (11) killed in collision
    Extinction Rebellion’s unsanctioned Grand-Place demonstration will still go-ahead on Friday
    Brussels named the 10th largest user of Uber Jump bikes
    Luxembourg’s fuel prices to go up in 2020
    Belgium played key role in uncovering Europe’s horsemeat scandal: reports
    Investigation launched into suspected rape of student by taxi driver
    Planned savings on Suicide Hotline budget reversed after backlash, says Minister for Wellbeing
    Nominations open for Brussels’ 2019 tourism awards
    Germany moves to make CO2 emissions more costly
    Number of arrests of migrants in transit up by 37% in 2018
    Brussels Airport announces direct flights to Singapore from 2020
    Large plume of smoke over Brussels due to fire near Gare du Nord
    Sculpture of Tintin auctioned at €168,000
    Flanders to get 13 more highway quick charging stations
    Brussels to place 3,000 bicycle stands at pedestrian crossings
    View more

    Extending flexible-jobs system is ‘unacceptable,’ says Federation of trade unions

    Monday, 16 December 2019
    The proposal is 'unacceptable' according to the federation. Credit: Belga

    The proposal to extend the flexible-jobs system to employment seekers and the construction sector, of the liberal Open VLD party, is a no-go for the Construction and Energy wing of the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions, CSCBIE.

    The Christian federation described the proposal as “unacceptable”, arguing that this type of work undermines social security and makes the statutes of workers more precarious.

    For now, only employees working on a 4/5ths workload system and retirees qualify for flexible jobs. According to the Syndicat Neutre pour Indépendants, which represents self-employed workers and consultancies, this is a good way to offset a temporary labour shortage, especially around Christmas and New Year, when stores, bakeries and butcheries, for example, face a heavy affluence, and students with a job stay away to prepare for their exams.

    Open Vld agrees, stressing that jobseekers need to acquire experience as part of their efforts to land jobs. Parliamentarian Egbert Lachaert thus proposed on Sunday to broaden the system and cover them, as an intermediate step on the path to full-time employment. He felt stores would like this, as would construction companies.

    “The pretext of training by flexible jobs is ridiculous,” countered to the unions, arguing that there were already many possibilities for combining training and interim work. “In fact, it’s not new jobs that are not being created, but rather precarious statuses,” the federation noted.

    “Flexible jobs undermine social security by depriving it of much income,” commented CSCBIE President Patrick Vandenberghe.

    He warns that extending the system to include the construction sector is “out of the question” and actions will be undertaken immediately if that were to be the case.

    Vandenberghe is strongly opposed “not only because of the many professional skills on demand in the sector, but also from a job-security standpoint.”

    “Social dumping and the exploitation of workers are already hurting the sector,” he noted.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job