Body found in Liège field could belong to missing psychiatric patient

A lifeless body found in a field near the city of Liège is thought to be that of a woman who went missing over a month ago after disappearing from a psychiatric clinic.

The body was found by a woman who was walking her dog in a field in the municipality of Welkenraedt, to the east of Liège, at around 5:00 PM on Tuesday, Le Soir reports.

Authorities believe the corpse is that of, Bénédicte Meunier, who was last seen on 29 October when she left a psychiatric clinic in the area, following which she gave no signs of life.

Her disappearance had prompted local volunteers to organise search parties to find the missing 56-year-old, with federal police also searching the area with a helicopter.

A missing person’s notice published by the federal police is no longer accessible on their website, and Gilles de Villers Grand Champs of the local prosecutor’s office said examinations were going to be carried out to formally identify the body, “but several elements indicate that it’s Bénédicte Meunier.”

The resident told local daily L’Avenir that her dog had already tried pulling her in the direction of the corpse, and that its insistence during their las walk led her to make the grim discovery.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times