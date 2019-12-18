 
Body found in Liège field could belong to missing psychiatric patient
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Latest News:
Body found in Liège field could belong to...
Questions surround CV of new Proximus boss...
Police search for culprit behind armed robbery of...
Molenbeek unveils anti-riot plan for ‘peaceful’ New Year’s...
Sultan of Oman’s plane seen landing in Ostend...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    Body found in Liège field could belong to missing psychiatric patient
    Questions surround CV of new Proximus boss
    Police search for culprit behind armed robbery of Molenbeek betting agency
    Molenbeek unveils anti-riot plan for ‘peaceful’ New Year’s Eve
    Sultan of Oman’s plane seen landing in Ostend airport
    Negotiators abandon hope of federal government with two main parties
    Ursula von der Leyen all set to meet Trump in early 2020
    Boris Johnson wants post-Brexit accord by the end of 2020
    Reimbursement of study grants paid out two years ago to be reviewed
    US Army unit publishes photo of Nazi war criminal to remember Battle of the Bulge
    Two Belgian short films selected for Oscars shortlist
    Trump Government refuses to recognise Armenian genocide
    Police ban six people from Flemish Christmas market
    Despite the train strike, Flemish cultural sector will demonstrate on Thursday
    Upgrade of €31 million renders armoured Belgian military vehicles ‘completely unusable’
    Pope Francis lifts pontifical secret in sex-abuse cases
    Warning issued for Belgian students taking medical stimulants
    Names chosen for Belgium’s official exoplanet and star
    Only a third of trains will run in Belgium on Thursday
    Road collapse brings traffic to a halt in southern Brussels
    View more

    Body found in Liège field could belong to missing psychiatric patient

    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    Credit: Federal police

    A lifeless body found in a field near the city of Liège is thought to be that of a woman who went missing over a month ago after disappearing from a psychiatric clinic.

    The body was found by a woman who was walking her dog in a field in the municipality of Welkenraedt, to the east of Liège, at around 5:00 PM on Tuesday, Le Soir reports.

    Authorities believe the corpse is that of, Bénédicte Meunier, who was last seen on 29 October when she left a psychiatric clinic in the area, following which she gave no signs of life.

    Her disappearance had prompted local volunteers to organise search parties to find the missing 56-year-old, with federal police also searching the area with a helicopter.

    A missing person’s notice published by the federal police is no longer accessible on their website, and Gilles de Villers Grand Champs of the local prosecutor’s office said examinations were going to be carried out to formally identify the body, “but several elements indicate that it’s Bénédicte Meunier.”

    The resident told local daily L’Avenir that her dog had already tried pulling her in the direction of the corpse, and that its insistence during their las walk led her to make the grim discovery.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job