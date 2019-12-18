 
African swine fever: infected zone spreads to the south of Neufchâteau
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
    African swine fever: infected zone spreads to the south of Neufchâteau

    Wednesday, 18 December 2019

    Wallonia’s government on Wednesday extended the zone infected by African swine fever to the south of Neufchateau, after the carcass of a boar found dead close to Assenois tested positive for the viral infection.

    The area has thus been subjected to strict compliance with disinfection and bio-security measures, a ban on travel through the forest, a suspension of logging (except for epiceas scolytes) and a ban on hunting. However, the culling of boars continues under the supervision of the Nature and Forest Department.

    “This development underlines once again the imperious need to maintain the highest vigilance regarding all measures in the past 15 months to manage the African swine fever crisis and eradicate the virus,” the minister in charge of Forestry, Céline Terrier, commented.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

