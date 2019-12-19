Over €200,000 worth of drugs found during joint police controls in East Flanders

Over €200,000 worth of drugs was Large quantities of drugs were found during a major police control action in which the federal and local police joined forces in the East Flanders province, on Wednesday 18 December.

The Control and Surveillance Patrol (CPT) of the Federal Road Police stopped two people who were transporting about 20 kg of speed, which has a street value of about €200,000, stolen smartphone cases, and a large dose of LSD, about the size of an A4 sheet.

The Federal Judicial Police of East Flanders will conduct the investigation to determine where the drugs were coming from and where they were going.

Sixteen local police zones, together with the Federal Road and Railway Police in East Flanders, were active throughout the province from Wednesday at 17:00 PM to 01:00 AM in the night.

With this type of joint action, the federal and local police aim to be a strong dissuasive factor towards potential perpetrators on the one hand, and to increase the sense of security of the population on the other hand.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times