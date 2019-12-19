Teacher who filmed student (17) in swimming pool changing room risks losing his job

After a search of his house, the police found images of the girl as well as footage of several girls made in the sports hall. Credit: Pexels

A physical education teacher at the Sint-Bertinus school in the municipality of Poperinge in the West Flanders province risks losing his job after he filmed one of his female students (17) in a dressing room of the swimming pool.

The man was caught by the 17-year-old girl he was filming in the dressing room, when she noticed a camera lens pointed at her. When she opened the door, the teacher was standing there. When she told the story to the school management, they did not believe her, as the man had been teaching with them for over 20 years, and there had never been any problems.

After the girl’s father filed a complaint, the school decided to dismiss the teacher, even though he kept his salary. He was given a notice of eighteen months and is now engaged in administrative work.

Initially, the teacher denied all allegations. “He even tried to have other teachers prove his innocence,” said a school delegate, reports Het Laatste Nieuws. “That man does not belong in a school,” they added.

After a search of his house, the police found images of the girl as well as footage of several girls made in the sports hall while the man was there with his own children, reports Focus-WTV.

The girl’s lawyer asked the judge for a restraining order against the man. A claim for damages of €3,500 for the girl, and €750 for her father was also asked.

The public prosecutor has demanded a punishment with conditions, such as a contact ban, guidance and a ban on practising his profession. They also said that even though the teacher has a blank criminal record, he had received a suspension of sentence in the past for having child pornography on his computer.

Judgement on 16 January.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times